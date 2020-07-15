Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Will prep sports return in the fall?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been nearly 18 weeks since the IHSA cancelled the boys basketball state tournament. Not having sports has felt like spending 3,000 hours of my life spinning bewilderingly on one of those merry-go-rounds you find at your local park. The only difference is that there’s no one there to spin me and it’s raining to hide my tears.

It’s also "been one week since you looked at me...cocked your head to the side and said, I’m angry." This of course being the famous opening lyric to the song “One Week” by the Barenaked Ladies.

I remember the first Barenaked Ladies song I ever heard was “One Little Slip” in the 2005 Walt Disney film "Chicken Little." Back when I was 11-years-old and sitting popcorn ready in the movie theater giggling at the thought of a chicken saving the universe from an alien invasion.

Have we reached a point in 2020 where we can rule out such a common feature in science fiction and film? I only ask because at this point I’m not sure extraterrestrials invading earth would come as a total surprise.

"Chicken Little" was ahead of its time. There is a quick moment during the baseball game where one of Mayor Turkey Lurkey’s dog security guards is seen holding a sign that reads “Distance Yourself.”