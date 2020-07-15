Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Will prep sports return in the fall?

It’s been nearly 18 weeks since the IHSA cancelled the boys basketball state tournament. Not having sports has felt like spending 3,000 hours of my life spinning bewilderingly on one of those merry-go-rounds you find at your local park. The only difference is that there’s no one there to spin me and it’s raining to hide my tears.
It’s also "been one week since you looked at me...cocked your head to the side and said, I’m angry." This of course being the famous opening lyric to the song “One Week” by the Barenaked Ladies.
I remember the first Barenaked Ladies song I ever heard was “One Little Slip” in the 2005 Walt Disney film "Chicken Little." Back when I was 11-years-old and sitting popcorn ready in the movie theater giggling at the thought of a chicken saving the universe from an alien invasion.
Have we reached a point in 2020 where we can rule out such a common feature in science fiction and film? I only ask because at this point I’m not sure extraterrestrials invading earth would come as a total surprise.
"Chicken Little" was ahead of its time. There is a quick moment during the baseball game where one of Mayor Turkey Lurkey’s dog security guards is seen holding a sign that reads “Distance Yourself.”
Only the sign was missing, “by at least 6 feet,” and a reminder to wear a mask. Face masks have become a hot topic among many since the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world. It seems like a very affordable and simple concept for many to wear, but I must ask how many reminders do we need to wear one?
This kind of knowledge doesn’t require a medical degree to understand. Face masks combined with other preventative measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, help slow the spread of the virus. We all want the world to go back to the way it was, but more and more people are testing positive for the virus every single day.
The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced on Tuesday that it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and the Governor’s Office on all of its Return To Play Guidelines moving forward.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in his public statement that, “Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes.” A final approval on the revised Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines from IDPH are forthcoming.
I commend the decision made by the IHSA because any decision moving forward when discussing the health of student-athletes and coaches should be in the hands of health experts. I am in no way criticizing any decision made by the IHSA up to this point because this virus is bigger than all of us.
We want sports back but the only way to do that is by wearing a mask, washing our hands and social distancing. Considering athletes can’t perform extensive physical activity wearing a mask, the only way for schools to practice safely is outdoors with the same precautions.
Anderson and the IHSA still believe that there is a path to conduct high school athletics this fall. The IHSA’s decision to defer to the Governor’s Office should mean that the Return To Play Guidelines will fall in line with the states 5-phase reopening plan.
If I may, I’d like to make another movie reference. In "Avengers: Infinity War" we see Doctor Strange sacrifice the Time Stone to Thanos, but we know his decision was made to fall in line with the only chance the Avengers had to save the world.
Out of the 14,000,605 futures, Strange saw he made the crucial sacrifice that would end up returning all of our favorite superheroes in the finale of "Avengers: Endgame." I’m just saying are we certain that Anderson and Doctor Strange aren’t the same person? Has anyone ever seen them in the same room together?
The truth of the matter is we are nearing the endgame for fall sports that are set to begin nearly a month from now. There has been chatter that schools could potentially swap fall and spring sports as an alternative. I am on board with any decision that safely provides a senior athlete his or her final year.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
