Sports Column | Buck Dent: Preseason camps and panic buttons

Random observations from the last seven days:

1. There’s nothing like that first NFL exhibition game – or maybe the first scrimmage of a college team’s preseason camp – to generate overreactions.

So if you’re an SIU fan and you’re wondering about an offense that didn’t score a point in 70 snaps during Thursday’s scrimmage against the defense, here’s a few words of advice: Relax and don’t press the panic button.

There’s still three weeks for the offense to get back to full strength. Six key players sat out Thursday, including stars like Avante Cox, Javon Williams and Beau Branyan. Izaiah Hartrup, Justin Strong and Jake Green also didn’t play.

At the moment, indications are that Cox is the only one in danger of missing the season opener Sept. 3 at Incarnate Word. He had surgery on his left hand and it’s not known how long he’ll need to recover. He’s the Salukis’ top returning receiver, so he would be a big loss, but there’s enough talent on hand to make up for him on a short-term basis.

Just as one shouldn’t worry excessively about a choppy start on offense, one might not want to go too crazy about how good the defense has looked so far. However, it isn’t unfair to wonder if they might be better than some expected.

SIU graduated every starter from the line, although a couple of guys with plenty of experience from last year returned in Richie Hagarty and Keenan Agnew. Hagarty came up with two of the defense’s seven sacks Thursday.

They won’t get that type of rush every week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but if they can at least pressure quarterbacks into quick throws, they might get some of the turnovers that coach Nick Hill wants to see.

And if your defense is forcing turnovers, there’s a pretty good chance your team is winning games.

2. Watching some highlights from the Thursday scrimmage was instructive in one way. Safety Clayton Bush looks like a different player.

Remember that last year’s version of Bush wasn’t bad. He recorded 63 tackles and started all 13 games, tying for the team lead in interceptions with three. He also defended six passes.

But Bush has dropped 25 pounds in the offseason, checking in at 200 pounds, and has been flying around the field. Experience helps, yes, but being lighter appears to have added a step that is likely to make Bush even more effective.

The secondary is considered the strength of the defense with cornerbacks PJ Jules and David Miller joining Bush as returnees. However, if Bush can translate his preseason work into the regular season, he could end up on the All-MVFC squad in December.

3. Looking at MVFC football schedules, there’s one really interesting FCS-FBS matchup for the season’s opening week on Sept. 3.

South Dakota State goes to one of the Big 10’s top programs, Iowa, for a late morning kickoff. The Jackrabbits are ranked No. 2 in FCS, behind only defending champion North Dakota State, and certainly don’t fit the mold of a cupcake opponent for a TV league school to start its season.

But give the Hawkeyes credit for at least sticking their neck out there, unlike Michigan. Have you seen the Wolverines’ non-conference schedule? Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn – all at home. That’s putrid.

Not only are there no Power 5s on that schedule, there also won’t be any competitive games, either. There’s probably four or five Valley programs that could give Michigan a better game than either of that trio will.

If you don’t believe me, just look at Colorado State’s season opener last year: South Dakota State 42, Colorado State 23.