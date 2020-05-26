Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A guess at who returns, and when

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: We all want sports to return. We want to see the Miners get back to baseball. We’d love to have the chance to go up to Busch for a Cardinals game, and I think most people who read this want to see college football come back in September.

But should all this happen? There is no vaccine yet developed and endorsed for COVID-19. There is a possibility there will be a second wave of coronavirus, and there are already 100,000 deaths from this one in our country.

Even with social distancing, assiduous testing and every kind of caution in place, it seems like fool’s gold to believe that teams or schools are going to be able to let full crowds attend their events. That could be a real hit to the budgets at every level.

With Illinois on the path to Phase 3 in just a few days, the odds that high school sports will be played as scheduled in August look better. As for college and pro sports? Here’s one columnist’s guess, rating the entities from most likely to least likely.

NFL: Bet on it. TV money will make sure of it, and the league’s fall schedule is another major factor in its favor. Its season ended just over a month before the pandemic arrived, and the 2020 campaign doesn’t start until September.