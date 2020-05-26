Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A guess at who returns, and when

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: We all want sports to return. We want to see the Miners get back to baseball. We’d love to have the chance to go up to Busch for a Cardinals game, and I think most people who read this want to see college football come back in September.
But should all this happen? There is no vaccine yet developed and endorsed for COVID-19. There is a possibility there will be a second wave of coronavirus, and there are already 100,000 deaths from this one in our country.
Even with social distancing, assiduous testing and every kind of caution in place, it seems like fool’s gold to believe that teams or schools are going to be able to let full crowds attend their events. That could be a real hit to the budgets at every level.
With Illinois on the path to Phase 3 in just a few days, the odds that high school sports will be played as scheduled in August look better. As for college and pro sports? Here’s one columnist’s guess, rating the entities from most likely to least likely.
NFL: Bet on it. TV money will make sure of it, and the league’s fall schedule is another major factor in its favor. Its season ended just over a month before the pandemic arrived, and the 2020 campaign doesn’t start until September.
If any pro league can serve as a “studio” sport without too much being lost in translation, it’s the NFL. The ratings will be through the roof, and even if teams can’t let more than, say, 20,000 or 30,000 people in their zillion-dollar stadiums, that’s still more than enough for business as usual.
NHL: It’s going to happen at some point this summer, as confirmed by Commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday. There’s going to be a 24-team playoff format – and conveniently, major markets such as Chicago, Montreal and New York got in as a result of this – that will likely start in July.
The league is going to use one hub city for the East (Toronto or Columbus) and one for the West (Vegas or Edmonton?). The Blues’ path to a Stanley Cup repeat could be easier with the return of Vladimir Tarasenko, but the format might be even more skewed towards the underdogs because everyone (in theory) should be fresh and ready to go.
NBA: Guessing this will take place this summer, too. Wake me up when we get to Lakers vs. Bucks in the Finals. No sport rewards favorites more than the NBA, and even in these crazy circumstances, it’s hard to see any other matchup besides this one sometime in August or September.
NCAA: That some schools are moving their academic calendars up a couple of weeks – Notre Dame and South Carolina come to mind – tells me most of them intend to go through with football. It’s the major moneymaker for almost every athletic department. It's needed more than ever now with Olympic sports at several schools already being axed.
Frontier League: If it has a season, it looks like it will be a shorter schedule of about 60 games, not to start until at least July 1. Travel restrictions remain in place between the U.S. and Canada until June 22, which is important in light of the league’s expansion into Quebec last off-season.
MLB: Looking less likely by the minute. Players aren’t assured that the testing is going to be as consistent as they want, and the financial gulf between players and owners is growing. To start a season by July 4, something has to happen this week.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be contacted at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
