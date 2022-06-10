Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A look back at SIU sports in 2021-22

Aside from the 16 baseball teams still fighting it out to get to Omaha, plus the track athletes still aiming for national titles this weekend in Eugene, the college sports season is over until late August/early September.

So with my first six months on the entire Saluki beat now a memory, let’s look back on the good, the average, the not as good and the werewolf-ugly from the moment I was summoned off the bench to replace the one and only Todd Hefferman.

The Excellent

This should be more like the great, but the hotel where I stayed in Fargo for the FCS playoffs was probably the best joint I stayed on the road. Great room, great staff, convenient to a lot of things … not to mention a cabbie who was on call all weekend when I needed lifts to the Fargodome or the airport.

Hoping that for 22-23, trips to San Antonio, South Dakota and Youngstown/San Juan Capistrano go as well as Fargo did. Even if I flew from 72 degrees into 29 with snow, as I did on the first weekend in December.

Also in this category would be a steakhouse in Willow Springs, Mo., roughly halfway between Missouri State and Carbondale. Terrific food and a good wait staff made this place a must-stop twice. It would have been three times were it not already closed on the way home from the MVC baseball tourney.

Story of the Year

Close call, but I’ll go with women’s basketball taking the MVC regular season title after being picked eighth in the preseason.

The baseball team won the Valley for the first time in 32 years, but was expected to challenge for the title in preseason. Men’s golf winning the conference tournament also wasn’t a huge surprise because of the number of seniors who played.

Women’s hoops, on the other hand, not only dramatically outplayed October expectations, but also sent retiring coach Cindy Stein into the sunset with a high moment for her career. They were the team they thought they could be, with Abby Brockmeyer eaerning a deserved MVC Player of the Year award.

Worst Trip of the Year

Landslide winner was the January journey to Valparaiso that lasted more than nine hours because of an ice storm that froze central Illinois and northwest Indiana. By the time I slid into the parking lot at Valpo’s gym to cover the SIU men, they had reached halftime.

Nothing that could be done about that, but there’s few things on this beat that make you want to slink to your seat like appearing at your game at halftime. Thankfully, the Salukis made my story easy to write by nearly blowing a 16-point second half lead before hanging on for a three-point win.

The ride back the next day wasn’t quite as harrowing. Thank goodness. You only need to endure one of those a year to remind you how much you hate winter.

Dishonorable mention: Both basketball trips to Iowa, just because it takes seven hours to get anywhere you need to go in that state. However, the trip back from Des Moines was actually delightful because Google Maps found a series of backroads for me to drive on a sunny, 60-degree day.

Bold Predictions for 22-23

Football gets to the FCS playoffs again and gets out of the round of 16 this time. Men’s basketball challenges Drake for the MVC regular season title. Lance Rhodes gets baseball into the NCAA tourney for the first time since 1990 and Craig Roberts dramatically improves women’s soccer in his first year helming the program.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.

