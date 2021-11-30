Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A reminder of why we must stay vigilant

There is a tendency these days to take every opinion piece and make it into a political statement, whether it is or not. Our world has become one where if you advocate for or against one thing or another, you are seen as the devil in someone’s eyes.

It is with this backdrop in mind that I remind you of a fact that has been salient since March of 2020: We can’t be vigilant enough about the pandemic. What happened on Monday at Herrin drives the point home with the efficiency of a Sarah Harness riser.

As you may have seen or heard, the Tigers’ girls basketball program is on pause because of positive COVID-19 tests. Their SIRR Ohio opener Tuesday night at Benton was canceled and will go in the books as a forfeit loss, per conference rules, and their non-conference home game Saturday against Amiah Hargrove and Christopher will be postponed until a later date.

Some in this world get tired of hearing “14 days to flatten the curve.” I guess after 50-some years of living life the way you want, it probably gets old when you have to wear a mask for anything indoors. I know I get tired of it fogging up my glasses at this time of year.

But there is also a reason state government wants us to wear masks. It’s because they listen to people who do things like study science for a living. If you’re going to hire people who know the stuff but then won’t take their advice when it’s needed, why do you have them on your payroll?

Or to put it another way: If you work on engines for a living, you sure as hell wouldn’t want me telling you how to fix my friend’s car. There’s a pretty good chance I have no idea what I’m talking about.

And I sure as hell don’t want the mechanic working on my friend's car telling me what to write about for a living. So how about let’s allow the people who know what they’re doing to do it when it comes to controlling this pandemic.

Maybe the folks who run this state on a daily basis actually have the welfare of others in mind instead of just spending life on a power play, bound and determined to interfere with your freedoms just for kicks. You really think they want to be in their 21st month of dealing with coronavirus and its variants?

So if you want the original March Madness to happen this coming March, how about we listen to the folks who know science? Let’s wear masks, even if they fog up our glasses, and go to the games. Let’s at least try to be safe.

And as an aside, I really don’t think the kids or officials who are running around a court for our entertainment should have to wear masks while being active. Players on the bench or coaches should wear them, but asking a kid and ref to run up and down the court for 32 minutes with a mask that impairs your ability to breathe is just silly.

Look, we are in a better place now than we were a year ago, when high school sports were shut down. That’s a spot we don’t want to be in again. But we aren’t out of danger by any means, as we learned on Monday.

Wear your mask, get the booster jab if you haven’t done it already and listen to the scientists.

Unless they’re trying to tell you what Nick Hill should call on 3rd-and-short in the Fargodome on Saturday.

