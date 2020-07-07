Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A semblance of the old normal

As most of you know, I do a fair bit of umpiring when I’m not writing about sports or rattling off idle snark.
Like most anything else, the umpiring gig has been mostly in limbo since mid-March. We all know about COVID-19 and the way it has snuffed out sports. In the case of many of us who use officiating as a side hustle to help put a little extra money in our pockets, it has erased a decent second income.
I know a lot of umpires this spring who lost four figures from an entire season being canceled. Many of those fellows (and gals) are wondering if their fall sports assignments will also fall victim to a pandemic which isn’t exactly abating.
Most of us have lived the same day for most of the last four months since March 12, when coronavirus’ threat wiped out the IHSA Class 1A/2A boys basketball championships. I joked with people in the middle of May that we were working on March 75th, because it felt like the day before that, and the day before that, and so on and so forth.
Aside from a Saturday last month where I called six time-limit games in a softball tournament in Cape Girardeau, I’ve pretty much stayed within a 30-mile bubble of the home office in Murphysboro.
But because our state has been one of the few that has bucked the recent trends, restrictions have been loosened. And because it borders other states that aren’t far away that opened up sooner, some of that side income is coming back.
Take last weekend for instance. Instead of listening to fireworks displays all weekend in the mansion, I was able to schlep up to St. Peters, Mo., about 30 miles west of St. Louis, to umpire three days of travel ball baseball.
It was nice to put the gear back on again for a weekend, catch up with other umpires to see how they’re doing and be able to deal with a new set of players and coaches. Some of them are nicer than others, but that’s the same everywhere.
My feet weren’t real happy with me when I finished a stretch of 10 games in about 48 hours, most of them under a broiling summer sun on a couple of fields where bad hops sold for about a dollar a dozen. I’m still not sure how some poor 15-year old didn’t lose his head on one during my second plate game on Friday.
There were the inevitable conflicts. Teams tried to fight in my second plate game on Saturday after a hit batter. I had to issue warnings to both teams, like I was a youth league version of Joe West.
Later came an ejection of a coach whose team was losing 10-3 and simply wanted to depart. Telling me that I was terrible and needed my eyesight checked out did the job for him. He got that game off and the first game on Sunday morning. So I probably did him a favor.
So the weekend scorecard looked like this: 10 games, 10 quart bottles of Gatorade (fruit punch version), a whole lot of trail mix, a couple of quarts of chocolate milk, one ejection and one set of warnings.
And a nice $500 check.
Even my feet took a moment from griping about their pain to thank me for that.
It was nice to get back to a semblance of the “old normal” for three days.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. You can reach him at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
