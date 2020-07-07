Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A semblance of the old normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As most of you know, I do a fair bit of umpiring when I’m not writing about sports or rattling off idle snark.

Like most anything else, the umpiring gig has been mostly in limbo since mid-March. We all know about COVID-19 and the way it has snuffed out sports. In the case of many of us who use officiating as a side hustle to help put a little extra money in our pockets, it has erased a decent second income.

I know a lot of umpires this spring who lost four figures from an entire season being canceled. Many of those fellows (and gals) are wondering if their fall sports assignments will also fall victim to a pandemic which isn’t exactly abating.

Most of us have lived the same day for most of the last four months since March 12, when coronavirus’ threat wiped out the IHSA Class 1A/2A boys basketball championships. I joked with people in the middle of May that we were working on March 75th, because it felt like the day before that, and the day before that, and so on and so forth.

Aside from a Saturday last month where I called six time-limit games in a softball tournament in Cape Girardeau, I’ve pretty much stayed within a 30-mile bubble of the home office in Murphysboro.