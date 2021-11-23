Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A stay of execution for Salukis

If I’m an SIU football player right now, I’d be feeling relieved, like I got a stay of execution. That, and the talent in that locker room, will make them a dangerous out in the FCS playoffs, even though they’ll likely be an underdog in every game.

And that’s all right with the Salukis, too. They seem to have an edge about them as an underdog that they maybe don’t possess as an 'overdog'. Last week’s 35-18 loss to 3-7 Youngstown State serves as exhibit 1A for the prosecution.

The perception prior to kickoff was that SIU would play its first postseason game at home if it took care of business. But it quickly fell behind 14-0 and 21-3 against an opponent that might have easily folded if the Salukis had taken those same leads.

Instead, SIU never played from the lead and truthfully never showed it could win that game. Players and coaches feared after that game that the FCS selection committee was going to snub them, based on a 1-3 record in the last four games.

But the committee instead rewarded the Salukis for their overall body of work, which included seven wins, the biggest coming at South Dakota State in overtime. And now, the next-to-last team in the field feels like it can still realize its biggest goal.

“As a football player, you can’t dwell on the past,” quarterback Nic Baker said. “We have a new opportunity and it feels like a new season. We have to go prove ourselves again. I pride myself on finding a way no matter what, and that’s what I’m going to go prove this playoffs.”

Baker probably feels like he has more to prove than most. Not that his 11 of 35 performance with two interceptions against Youngstown State was completely his fault – he didn’t have a lot of time to throw on probably about 20 of those passes – but it certainly was far from his best.

And if you remember what Baker can do with something to prove, then that should bode well for SIU. This is the guy, after all, who was brilliant back in February when the Salukis ended North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak with a 38-14 blowout.

This is also the guy who almost threw for 500 yards on Sept. 2 at Southeast Missouri State and led SIU to dramatic overtime wins at Western Illinois and SDSU in consecutive weeks. It’s hard to imagine he’ll go 11 of 35 again this week.

It’s also hard to imagine the Salukis come out as flat this week as they did last week. Good teams don’t make a habit of falling behind 14-0 and 21-3. They should come out eager to show some folks that they deserve to be in the playoffs.

And there’s also last spring’s playoff experience to draw from. SIU traveled to Weber State and won when many figured it wouldn’t. The Salukis played SDSU toe-to-toe up in Brookings and could have won, but were denied a touchdown on a bad call and couldn’t stop the Jackrabbits’ running game in the fourth quarter.

Point is, they have playoff experience in hostile environments, and have played well in those settings. Even with this 1-3 finish, there’s no reason to think they can’t go to South Dakota and crank up a good game in the DakotaDome.

“It doesn’t matter who’s No. 1, who’s No. 16, who’s No. 24,” said wide receiver Landon Lenoir. “When you’re in the playoffs, we’re all 0-0.”

The trick now is to go 1-0 for the next five games. In other words, it’s to validate that stay of execution.

Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

