Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Another victim of life's callous lottery

If you’re a true dyed-in-the-wool sports fan, you have that one guy (or gal) you can always talk with. That person who gets why you have to call at midnight to rant about how your team never gets a break, or doesn’t have a clue, etc.
Lloyd Combs was that guy for me. If you haven’t heard of him, I understand. He was a southwest Virginia guy, an area of the country that’s a lot like Southern Illinois, except it has mountains.
Lloyd passed on Tuesday morning, another victim of COVID-19. Another victim of a pandemic that didn’t have to take more than 400,000 lives, except it was allowed to by leaders on both sides of the aisle that weren’t interested in containing it.
He was a fan, announcer, writer and author. He wrote multiple books on his home county, Buchanan County, and called games on the radio for more than 40 years. He wrote for 33 years and I’m proud to say I hired him at the little Richlands News-Press back in the summer of 1987, when I was 21 years old and didn’t know what I didn’t know.
But I knew enough to know that one writer would have a hard time covering four high schools the way I wanted to do it, so I asked Lloyd to pitch in. Might have been one of the smartest things I’ve done.
Want to know how smart he was when it came to sports? Flash back to March 1983, when I was 17 years old and rode with him to watch two NCAA Tournament games in Greensboro. Game one was the one we came to watch – James Madison vs. North Carolina.
Lloyd was a JMU alum and a Tar Heel fan through and through. Carolina won easily that day, thanks to some guy named Michael Jordan. On the way back home, Lloyd blurts out, ”He’s going to be the greatest player ever.”
He was serious and so was my laughter. No way could Jordan be better than Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, etc.
Well, chalk that one up for Lloyd.
I rode with him to Cincinnati in September 1985 to witness Pete Rose’s 4,192nd career hit and then we made the trip to Cincy in October 1990 for Game 2 of the World Series, when the Reds walked off Oakland during their stunning four-game sweep.
But he was much more than a sports guy. He was a huge Springsteen fan who also campaigned for George McGovern in 1972. He was a radio DJ in lots of markets, including Colorado Springs, and he was a loyal, nice guy who always had time to inquire about my mom as her health waned a few years ago.
And now he’s gone, thanks to a pandemic which shows no signs of slowing down. It’s postponing and canceling games left and right, even in the college and pro ranks, which have the financial resources to fight this in a way that high schools don’t.
It didn’t have to be this bad, but it is. That’s why I’m conflicted about sports going on as they are right now. Part of me wishes there was high school basketball to cover this winter, but are the potential health risks worth it?
It’s nice to have things to watch and occasionally cover, but it’s hard to blame any person or organization for wanting to opt out or not even grant permission to board the merry-go-round.
Lloyd Combs was forced off the merry-go-round Tuesday morning, another victim of what’s become life’s callous lottery.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.