Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Another victim of life's callous lottery

If you’re a true dyed-in-the-wool sports fan, you have that one guy (or gal) you can always talk with. That person who gets why you have to call at midnight to rant about how your team never gets a break, or doesn’t have a clue, etc.

Lloyd Combs was that guy for me. If you haven’t heard of him, I understand. He was a southwest Virginia guy, an area of the country that’s a lot like Southern Illinois, except it has mountains.

Lloyd passed on Tuesday morning, another victim of COVID-19. Another victim of a pandemic that didn’t have to take more than 400,000 lives, except it was allowed to by leaders on both sides of the aisle that weren’t interested in containing it.

He was a fan, announcer, writer and author. He wrote multiple books on his home county, Buchanan County, and called games on the radio for more than 40 years. He wrote for 33 years and I’m proud to say I hired him at the little Richlands News-Press back in the summer of 1987, when I was 21 years old and didn’t know what I didn’t know.

But I knew enough to know that one writer would have a hard time covering four high schools the way I wanted to do it, so I asked Lloyd to pitch in. Might have been one of the smartest things I’ve done.