Covering a conference tournament is a little bit like being at a five-star buffet in Las Vegas. You’re going to find something to like, no matter which direction you turn, and there’s a great chance you’re going to find a pleasant surprise.

After four one-sided games Thursday at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, we found something to like on Friday – on and off the floor. No. 8 Northern Iowa played the role of pesky opponent to perfection as Bowen Born poured in 27 second-half points to scare top-seeded Bradley.

Some Braves fans probably had visions of settling for an NIT bid as the minutes dwindled to five with the game still tied. But their team did what they needed to in the home stretch for a 72-66 win that put them in Saturday’s semifinals.

And following the game, Rienk Mast did something some will probably kill him for on social media. This reporter, on the other hand, wanted to stand and applaud him for being honest.

Mast was unhappy that Drake’s Tucker DeVries beat him out for MVC Player of the Year. Honestly, I thought either one was a good choice. DeVries is a better scorer and does other things well but Mast was the best player on the team that won the regular season title, which usually is good enough to win the award.

Mast wasn’t shy in expressing his disappointment that he didn’t win. He admitted that it put a chip on his shoulder that might have led to a career-high 30 points, 20 of them in the first half. Coach Brian Wardle didn’t seem too disturbed that Mast spoke his mind on the dais.

“He’s got a chip on his shoulder right here,” Wardle said. “He carried us in the first half.”

Other mental scribbles from my notebook:

1. Someone asked me on press row Friday if the MVC should think about going to home courts for the first round before convening in St. Louis for the quarterfinals.

That might have seemed heretical to some, unless you consider the scene on Thursday. Just 3,161 straggled in here for the day session, and just over 3,500 attended the night session. None of the four games were close in the end.

I’m pretty sure this isn’t happening next year or the year after that, but if you’re not even half-filling the lower bowl of Enterprise Center on Thursday of Arch Madness, you have to at least think about it.

2. The league touted its number of 20-win teams this week – five, to be precise – but you also have to shine a light on why there were so many 20-win teams. The bottom four teams in the league managed a grand total of four wins against the top eight.

Illinois State beat Belmont, SIU and Missouri State at home, while Evansville upset UNI on Feb. 8. And that was it. You had a better chance of seeing a National League pitcher get a hit back in the old days than you did of a bottom-feeder beating a title contender.

The Valley doesn’t necessarily have to be this year’s Big 12, but it can’t have this kind of lopsided difference between the haves and have-nots.

3. Watching UNI nearly upset Bradley Friday served as a reminder of the team it could have had if everyone stuck around from last year. AJ Green (NBA), Noah Carter (Missouri), Nate Heise (injury) and Austin Phyfe (illness) could have started around Bowen Born.

Assuming the transfer portal doesn’t interfere with them in the offseason, the Panthers could return all five starters next year.