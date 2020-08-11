Sports Column | Bucky Dent: As we've said before, wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We said it back in March, when COVID-19 shut down the sports world. We said it again a month later when we wrote about the hopes of having high school football in August. And we’re going to say it again now that we won’t see prep football until March 2021 — if then.

Want to see your favorite prep athlete execute a form tackle, drain a 20-footer, spike a volleyball or pin his opponent in a few months? Wear a mask.

Most of you did over the last months, but enough of you didn’t, and that was enough for the organizations who ultimately took decision-making duties from the IHSA to move most fall sports back to the spring.

And two of the Power 5 college conferences have pulled the plug on football this fall. The Big 10 and Pac-12 decided Tuesday not to take the risk. They opted for science, facts and caution over pleas of players, coaches and even politicians such as President Trump to play.

Now comes the next question, one I’ve pondered since the IHSA performed the calendar shuffle: Will we even see college or prep basketball in November, much less football in March? The longer this drags on without a reduction in cases or a legitimate vaccine, the answer appears to be no.