Sports Column | Bucky Dent: As we've said before, wear a mask

We said it back in March, when COVID-19 shut down the sports world. We said it again a month later when we wrote about the hopes of having high school football in August. And we’re going to say it again now that we won’t see prep football until March 2021 — if then.
Want to see your favorite prep athlete execute a form tackle, drain a 20-footer, spike a volleyball or pin his opponent in a few months? Wear a mask.
Most of you did over the last months, but enough of you didn’t, and that was enough for the organizations who ultimately took decision-making duties from the IHSA to move most fall sports back to the spring.
And two of the Power 5 college conferences have pulled the plug on football this fall. The Big 10 and Pac-12 decided Tuesday not to take the risk. They opted for science, facts and caution over pleas of players, coaches and even politicians such as President Trump to play.
Now comes the next question, one I’ve pondered since the IHSA performed the calendar shuffle: Will we even see college or prep basketball in November, much less football in March? The longer this drags on without a reduction in cases or a legitimate vaccine, the answer appears to be no.
Sure, there are some who will say that you can’t let a pandemic control life forever. I understand that position. To an extent, most of us have been spoiled. We’ve gotten used to 24/7/365 sports, even on Christmas Eve.
But you also can’t risk lives. You also can’t send contradictory messages. Schools that give thumbs-up to remote learning, yet have its representatives — i.e. coaches, administrators — advocating for games amid that environment are baking cakes and wolfing them down too.
In David Halberstam’s great book "Breaks of the Game," which tells the story of the 1979-80 Portland Trail Blazers, he has an anecdote on Bill Walton. Most of you now know Walton as the quirky — OK, let’s just say bizarre and be done with it — commentator on college basketball on ESPN.
I spent a weekend in Las Vegas in 2015, losing money at casinos and winning it back by covering the Pac-12 Tournament for The Sports Xchange. At halftime of a game, I went into the hospitality room and there was Walton, entertaining the masses while wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt. By the way, he was broadcasting the game in said garb.
Back to our point. Halberstam, describing Walton’s difficulty in adjusting to losing during the early years of his NBA career after almost never losing at UCLA, reasons that life wasn’t an 88-1 proposition.
Perhaps that’s our collective problem in how we’ve handled the pandemic. How we, as a society, have acted as though it’s an 88-1 proposition. That just because we’ve gotten used to certain things, whether it’s sports, a nice meal at your favorite restaurant or a couple of hours in a theater, we should have them back again just like that.
Well, as we’ve found out, some in worse ways than others, pandemics don’t care what we want. They’re going to do what they do, and if the vigilance level drops for any amount of time, well, hello trouble.
Even the Cardinals, who for years have been successful on the field and off it, have found out that just because you have all the resources to fight this doesn’t mean you’re going to succeed.
To sum up this 600-word slice of life, want to improve your chances of seeing basketball in November and football in March.
Two words, gang.
Mask up.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!