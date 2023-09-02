It’s been a long 9 ½ months for the SIU football team since they came from ahead to lose the final game of 2022 at Youngstown State, an on-brand ending for a surprising losing season in which it led in the fourth quarter of the last 10 games and won just five.

Saturday night’s season opener with Austin Peay in Saluki Stadium is the first chance for this new team to show it’s the team they want to be, the first chance for SIU to show they’ll be better than 5-6, the first chance to show they’ll surprise some people in the same way they disappointed them last year.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Why high school football should have rescheduled The narrative is never supposed to include death at a high school football game. On Aug. 21, 2009 in Knoxville, Tennessee, it did.

Can they exceed modest external expectations? Of course they can. Nic Baker is an all-league caliber quarterback with a veteran line in front of him and good playmakers around him. If the Salukis can run the ball better than last year, Baker will be an even more effective passer, which is saying something.

The defense has looked very impressive in the preseason, larded with more speed than recent units. If the newly-installed 4-2-5 alignment can hold up against some of the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s run-heavy attacks, they should create some big plays.

Will this team surpass predictions of a middle-of-the-pack finish in the Valley? Only time will tell. SIU will have to play well in the nonconference run-up to league play to go 2-1. Winning at Northern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State will be difficult but doable.

It is a tough schedule but not as brutal as it could have been. When Murray State joined the league, MVFC officials had to redo the schedule. As part of the shuffle, the Salukis lost their rivalry game with Illinois State but also got to ditch hard road trips to Northern Iowa and North Dakota, both top 20 outfits.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How SIU football can author turnaround At this time last year, SIU was earning Top 10 preseason rankings in FCS and talking bravely about contending for the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

Trading a seven-hour ride to Cedar Falls for a two-hour ride to Murray State is a bit like dealing Ernie Broglio for Lou Brock. SIU will also get one last crack at Western Illinois before it leaves for the Ohio Valley Conference, which on paper looks like the closest thing to a cinch win on its schedule.

However, this is still the 11th-toughest schedule in FCS, according to one online source. Playing defending national champion South Dakota State and runner-up North Dakota State account for a good deal of that. Until further notice, those are the 500-pound gorillas that will terrorize the MVFC.

But back to the question we posed earlier: Can the Salukis succeed this year in a way they couldn’t last year? They have talked all August about being a tighter team, about having better chemistry than they did last year.

They say they will be a more disciplined team than they were in key moments last year, when they were often undone by ill-timed penalties or giving up a big pass play. Saturday night will start to provide us with some answers.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Hill, Salukis seek two-dimensional attack “Not good enough,” coach Nick Hill said of last year’s running game. “We have to get better. We didn’t have enough explosive plays...

Football is unlike almost every sport because there are fewer games. Results mean more when you’re guaranteed just 11 games. Win the opener and your confidence gets a boost that can carry you through tougher situations later in the year. Lose it and there’s always a feeling of playing catch-up.

“This week is about locking into whatever there is. It’s just as much mental as physical,” said coach Nick Hill.

Hill and his program could use a big year. It’s why he made staff changes in the offseason and emphasized the little things more than ever.

The wait ends at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s time to see if the talk and the belief translates into wins.