Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Baseball needs better ideas than this

If I had to pick just one sport to cover for the rest of my life, it would be baseball. I can remember when the World Series was played on weekend afternoons, when Curt Gowdy was calling the games and when the Oakland A’s were a honest-to-God dynasty.
And if you’re wondering, I didn’t get nicknamed Bucky back in 1978 because he canned the winning jumper in the NBA Finals. So yeah, I’m a baseball guy through and through, even more so than college basketball or high school football.
But there is a real problem with baseball these days. Correct that. There are real problems with baseball, and they have basically dropped its popularity below the NFL and NBA.
The game is too slow, an argument I despised for years but one that has become too clear as game times routinely plod past three hours. The game has devolved into one where if teams don’t hit homers, they can’t find ways to score. Hitters are either defeated by 100 mph heat or the unwillingness to take advantage of overshifted defenses.
Finally, the game is being hurt by those in charge of it. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred might be the single worst thing to happen to baseball since the 1994 strike that canceled the World Series.
Manfred, in his sixth year as commissioner, is making dyed-in-the-wool fans long for the days of Bud Selig. Most of his ideas have seemed to be grabs at cash instead of doing anything to help the game.
And worse yet, he’s spread his tentacles into the minor leagues and other professional leagues with mixed-to-poor results. Contracting the minors took pro baseball out of 40 communities unlikely to get it back again, which doesn’t exactly grow the game on a national level at a time where it needs it most.
Then there’s MLB’s partnership with independent leagues like the Frontier, Atlantic and American Association. While it can be argued that the prestige of being affiliated with MLB is a positive for these leagues, it might be outweighed by the negative of being a lab rat.
To its credit, the American Association has resisted any gimmicky rules changes, but the Frontier League agreed to use a home run derby to decide games. If a game is tied after 10 innings (or 8 innings if it’s part of a doubleheader), out comes the batting cage and L screen. And out goes real baseball.
You get eight pitches to hit as many homers as you can. If you take a bad pitch, it still counts against you.
I’ve already endured a couple of them at Rent One Park this season. It’s such a dumb way to decide a professional game that counts in the standings and could be the difference between winning a division and not making the playoffs.
Even after the Miners won at home run derby 2-1 Sunday night to complete a doubleheader sweep of Joliet that drew them within 3 ½ games of Evansville for first place in the West Division, manager Mike Pinto detailed his disgust with the concept.
“I’m glad we won, but no baseball person thinks this is a good way to decide a game,” he said. “The dumbest thing is you’re asking coaches to decide the game by pitching batting practice. It shouldn’t have to come down to that. That’s not what baseball is about.”
If the Miners end up winning the division title by a game, one might want to remember the two errant pitches tossed by a Joliet coach to Braxton Davidson that missed the zone and kept him off the board Sunday night.
Yes, baseball needs new ideas. But they need to be better than this.
