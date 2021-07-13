Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Baseball needs better ideas than this

And worse yet, he’s spread his tentacles into the minor leagues and other professional leagues with mixed-to-poor results. Contracting the minors took pro baseball out of 40 communities unlikely to get it back again, which doesn’t exactly grow the game on a national level at a time where it needs it most.

Then there’s MLB’s partnership with independent leagues like the Frontier, Atlantic and American Association. While it can be argued that the prestige of being affiliated with MLB is a positive for these leagues, it might be outweighed by the negative of being a lab rat.

To its credit, the American Association has resisted any gimmicky rules changes, but the Frontier League agreed to use a home run derby to decide games. If a game is tied after 10 innings (or 8 innings if it’s part of a doubleheader), out comes the batting cage and L screen. And out goes real baseball.

You get eight pitches to hit as many homers as you can. If you take a bad pitch, it still counts against you.

I’ve already endured a couple of them at Rent One Park this season. It’s such a dumb way to decide a professional game that counts in the standings and could be the difference between winning a division and not making the playoffs.