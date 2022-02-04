Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Baseball, Wirtz both act the fool

Time to open up the notebook for a week’s worth of random rants from the old, comfortable recliner in Murphysboro:

1. What in the name of Dave Freisleben is going on with baseball? First you have the Hall of Fame voting last week that pleased no one, aside from Red Sox fans, and now you have MLB owners and commissioner Rob Manfred seemingly doubling down on their plan to enact the longest possible lockout.

First, the Hall of Fame vote. Only David Ortiz got the required 75 percent, which by itself seems hypocritical. Ortiz was one of the PED guys but got a hall pass from the voters, largely because he was nice to them in addition to being a terrific hitter after leaving Minnesota.

Guys like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa finished with better stats but aren’t getting into Cooperstown unless the Veterans’ Committee votes for them. That doesn’t seem terribly likely.

Some feel that Bonds and Clemens in particular should be in, given their innumerable accomplishments. I can’t disagree that they were two of the greatest players ever, but they also cheated to gain an unfair advantage.

For that reason, I can’t get behind the notion that either one (or the other PED guys) should be immortalized. And while my mind veers to it, don’t try to sell me on Pete Rose, either. He bet on baseball and bet on his team’s games, a blatant flouting of MLB rules.

And don’t try to sell me on Manfred, who is making a real run at Spike Eckert as the worst commissioner of all time. His willingness to flush at least part of another season, if not more, just so the owners can have a win over the players in labor negotiations is like every other thing he does – short-sighted.

Baseball has already been lapped by the NFL and the NBA in terms of popularity. If it doesn’t get a handle on things and soon, it’s going to fall behind niche sports like the NHL, auto racing and MMA/UFC. Nice job this Manfred guy is doing.

2. Speaking of commissioners who seem tone-deaf, someone needs to wake up the NHL’s Gary Bettman and get him to take some action on clueless Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz.

In case you haven’t heard, Wirtz stepped all over his son Wednesday at the team’s “town hall” meeting to chastise respected beat writer Mark Lazerus for daring to ask a question about how the franchise is trying to move in the right direction after it embarrassed itself and the sport for covering up sexual assault of minor league player Kyle Beach by an assistant coach.

Lazerus, who I’ve talked with in the past during my days covering Nashville Predators home games for the Sports Xchange, is a pro’s pro. He asked a question any respectable journo would ask. Heck, he even lobbed a softball to get a reaction. He admitted as much.

But that wasn’t good enough for Wirtz, who basically went into old man yelling at cloud mode. Um, earth to Rocky: You don’t have that option. You presided over a disgrace. You have to make things better, not make them worse.

You think any parent whose teenage kid gets drafted by the Blackhawks any time soon is going to trust anything that comes out of Wirtz’s mouth in terms of taking care of their kid? I’ve got four words for you: Hell to the no.

Bettman should copy what Adam Silver did to disgraced former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling a few years ago when Sterling stuck his foot in his racist mouth one too many times.

Make Wirtz sell the franchise.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.

