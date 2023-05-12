There was history at Charlotte West Stadium Thursday night.

After Indiana State and Murray State threatened the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament record by playing 12 innings, Belmont and Missouri State erased it with a 15-inning, 4:34 extravaganza that the Bruins won 2-1.

There were a trio of 14-inning games in tourney history, most recently Creighton and SIU in 2001. But one of the league newcomers now has the longest game – and a spot in the tournament semifinals to boot.

“You’re kidding,” Belmont coach Laura Matthews said when told her team has a spot in the record books. “So long … I think we’ve got a really tough group. Our pitchers were really outstanding and refused to give in.”

The Bruins and Bears were not only grappling with each other to keep their season alive but also racing the weather. Rain was on the way as the game went from twilight into darkness into late night. The length of the game was a marked contrast to the speed with which the grounds crew got the tarp on the field when Belmont finally got the final out.

The Bruins’ extra-lengthy win punctuated what turned out to be a wild quarterfinal round. After every lower seed won in Wednesday’s first round, No. 1 Northern Iowa was the only lower seed to back up its pre-tournament ranking on Thursday.

SIU’s 5-1 victory in Friday’s first game against Illinois State assured that either the sixth-seeded Salukis or No. 7 Belmont will play for the tournament championship on Saturday. It served as another reminder that if you run into a hot pitcher – or pitchers – in a game, the favored team can’t physically enforce a win in this sport like it can in football or basketball.

Other thoughts from a fun first three days of MVC tourney softball:

I’ve said this a couple of times on Twitter this week, but someone needs to explain to me like I’m seven years old why SIU’s Rylie Hamilton didn’t make the league’s All-Defensive Team. Especially after the Salukis’ first two games in the tourney.

Hamilton, who’s been compared by some to the program’s best defenders at third base, made three highlight-reel plays in a 2-0 win over UIC Wednesday night and turned in two more against Illinois State. Her full-length dive of Kaili Chval’s liner to end the fifth might have been the best of the best.

Forget that Hamilton is tied for the team lead with eight errors. The embarrassment potential at third may be higher than any other position. You have to play in on most hitters because of the bunt, which means more chances for miscues on well-struck balls.

Watching Hamilton play third makes me think of a Peter Gammons description from years ago about an “offensive” defensive player. That’s someone who is worth runs because of the plays they make that take hits and runs away from the opponent. Hamilton fits that description.

Not that the four-letter network is going to listen to me by any means, but they could (and likely will) do far worse than use former SIU coach Kerrl Blaylock as an analyst for its NCAA Tournament softball coverage next weekend at one of the 16 regional sites.

Blaylock might be too modest to agree with this but if you sat in a press box and heard her call games this spring, you learned something every game. Her dissection of pitching patterns and how teams can attack them is first-rate.

Blaylock will tell you she won a lot of games because she had good players. But she also had (and still has) a great feel for the game.