Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Blackhawks scandal embarrasses team, city, league

In winning three Stanley Cups and serving as the NHL’s flagship franchise for about a decade, the Chicago Blackhawks showed the virtues of shrewd roster-building, sound coaching and intelligent management.

In covering up a scandal for a decade that was exposed through dogged reporting and has blown up the franchise’s credibility, the Blackhawks have embarrassed themselves, the city and the NHL. Even if its tone-deaf commissioner thinks otherwise.

For those who haven’t followed this story, let’s do some quick unpacking: As it was making its first successful run to a Cup in 2010, Chicago called up some minor leaguers, as NHL teams often do just before the playoffs.

One of those guys was a 20-year old kid named Kyle Beach. He would be what’s known as a “Black Ace,” a guy who practices with the team every day. It’s not that they expected him to play a key role in actual games, but he practiced and served as fodder for teammates to help them get ready for said games.

What Beach didn’t count on was being used as actual fodder by a video coach, Brad Aldrich. An investigation by the law firm Jenner & Black revealed that Aldrich sexually assaulted Beach prior to a Western Conference Final game with San Jose.

So the Blackhawks held a meeting. Coach Joel Quenneville, who to that point in his career was regarded as a man of integrity, flushed it all on the spot when he declared that the team could not handle this right now.

Translation: Winning trumps doing the right thing.

And so Chicago won its first Stanley Cup in 47 years. There was a parade in downtown. The team became the toast of the city. And the organization full of forward-thinkers and sharp tacticians did nothing to help Kyle Beach.

There were more Cups to win, after all. The Blackhawks won in 2013 and again in 2015. You could go to a game in Nashville – as I did for seven years while covering the Predators for the Sports Xchange when Chicago was in town – and the crowd would have as much red in it as blue and gold.

You half-expected Jim Cornelison to appear just before faceoff and sing the National Anthem, and for Blackhawks fans to drown him out, as per their tradition. Simply put, this was the hot franchise.

The bill on the ice came due in 2017, when Chicago was swept out of the first round by Nashville as it made its surprising run to the Cup Finals. The team hasn’t been relevant since, aside from one series win last summer when the NHL held its COVID-19 playoffs in Canada.

The off-ice bill is far worse. Although the NHL only fined the Blackhawks $2,000,000, an embarrassingly low sum in light of their decade-long cover-up, the damage done to the team’s reputation will stay for years – hell, decades – to come.

In the name of winning, they allowed a guy who is currently a sex offender to stay with the team and even accept a championship ring after they knew he did something that was disgusting and reprehensible.

Quenneville lost his coaching job with the Florida Panthers, who are a legitimate Cup contender. Multiple executives were also told to clean out their offices. And commissioner Gary Bettman has done what he does best – pass the buck and offer little substance to a situation crying out for it.

Bettman, the Blackhawks and the NHL couldn’t have failed Kyle Beach any more if they tried. Given the sport’s unsavory history in this regard, there’s a great chance there are more stories like this that haven’t seen the light of day.

