Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Bond-White might need time to win

Kelly Bond-White won the press conference Friday morning at SIU. She was every bit the people person you’d expect someone to be after working for Gary Blair for 22 years. She was funny, delightful, convincing.

Now comes the hard part – winning games at a women’s basketball program that hasn’t always won a lot in the last 20 or 30 years and doesn’t have a lot in the pantry after a surprise Missouri Valley Conference regular season title in coach Cindy Stein’s last year.

So can Bond-White do it? Only time will tell. And if she struggles to win games for a couple of years, big deal.

Mike Krzyzewski didn’t win at Duke until his fourth year. Frank Beamer needed seven years to turn Virginia Tech football into a winner. If they had started their coaching careers in this era, they might not have gotten the time they needed to win and win big.

Face the facts, folks. Bond-White takes over a team that won’t return much in the way of scoring, rebounding or assists. Three super-seniors took most of the shots and grabbed most of the rebounds.

It was a formula that worked this year, in this league. Preseason favorite Missouri State lost two starters, including Player of the Year candidate Jasmine Franklin, to torn ACLs in the non-conference runup.

The Bears were still good enough to earn an at-large NCAA bid and win a First Four game, but they weren’t unbeatable. The Salukis split the season series with them, stumped their toe infrequently against the rest of the league and earned a much-deserved championship to send Stein off into retirement.

What can Bond-White do to keep the momentum going, if possible? First comes shaping a team. Bond-White is in the position of offering instant playing time to new recruits or players in the transfer portal.

There are 902 players in the portal as of Friday, more than enough to stock a lot of good programs. Bond-White is an excellent recruiter. Texas A&M and Blair owe at least a part of their 2011 NCAA title to her ability to land top players.

This could be a different test. Bond-White has never recruited at the mid-major level. You’re unlikely to get the five-star player to commit to Carbondale. But you can get good players to come here.

Want proof? Take a peek at Abby Brockmeyer, the 2022 MVC Player of the Year. Also view Makenzie Silvey, the first 2,000-point scorer in program history. And while you’re at it, look at stars of the last decade like Cartaesha Macklin and Dyana Pierre.

And who knows? It’s possible Bond-White’s recruiting connections might land the top 100 – hell, perhaps the occasional top 75 or 50 player. Watching her work the crowd Friday gave one the impression that she is convinced you can win here.

The league will be going through a transition period. Missouri State just hired former Duke and Notre Dame assistant Beth Cunningham to replace the wildly-successful Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. League newcomer UIC also has a new coach, and Bradley will as well.

Another MVC newcomer, Belmont, might be the preseason favorite after nearly upsetting Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Northern Iowa, Drake and Illinois State will probably be good again.

How SIU fits into the soon-to-be 12-team Valley will take time to figure out. But in Bond-White, it has, at least on paper, made a bold coaching hire with the potential to take its program to the level of being a consistent contender.

Just give her some time. She might know how to win, but she’s going to need players.

--Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

