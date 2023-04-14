Lance Rhodes never knew Dan Callahan. He only played against his SIU teams during his days at Southeast Missouri State.

However, the fourth-year Salukis’ baseball coach has gained an appreciation for what Callahan did, not only as SIU’s coach from 1995-2010 but as a member of the community. That’s why Saturday’s retirement of Callahan’s No. 37 is resonating with him.

“From talking with people here, I’ve learned how much he meant to the university and the program, and what he did around the community,” Rhodes said Thursday. “I never really got to know him, but I understand the contributions he made.”

Callahan died in 2010 from neurotropic melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer. His career record at SIU was 442-447-1 but he became the fifth coach in Missouri Valley Conference history to win more than 200 league games.

Twenty-three of his players were drafted by Major League organizations and 19 of them were first team All-MVC picks. Several of them figure to be on hand for the ceremony, which will be held at 1:35 p.m. before the Salukis’ Missouri Valley Conference contest with Evansville.

Callahan’s No. 37 will be the second number retired by SIU baseball. The first was Itchy Jones, whose No. 1 went up on the right-center field wall last year during Alumni Weekend. Callahan served as an assistant to Jones from 1986-88 before running Eastern Illinois’ program from 1989-94.

Alumni Weekend is becoming a big deal for Rhodes and the Saluki program. Last year’s weekend drew around 100 former players and one could tell Jones took great delight in assembling the alums, many of whom played for him, for a team picture of sorts after his number was retired.

Rhodes’ current players got quite a charge from talking with former SIU players before and after their weekend series with Valpo last year, when they took two of three on their way to their first MVC regular season title since 1990.

According to second baseman Steven Loden, Rhodes has already talked to this team about the importance of playing well this weekend. Not just because they enter in a first place tie with Indiana State, but because they want to show the alums they’ve left the program in good hands.

“It’s a great opportunity to show everyone that we can play,” Loden said. “It’s going to be exciting and we’re looking forward to it for sure.”

Another thing the Salukis can look forward to, assuming the weather doesn’t turn too wet on Sunday, is the first of two national TV shots this year. The series finale at 1 p.m. will air on ESPNU with one of the network’s top college baseball crews, Clay Matvick and Mike Rooney, on the call.

Rhodes said the opportunity to play national TV games – SIU’s series finale on April 23 at Indiana State will also appear on ESPNU – will do nothing but help the program.

“When the Valley thought enough of us to put our games on ESPNU, that means something,” he said. “It’s a chance to create a positive impression of the program on a national level. It’s a reflection of what we’ve been able to do.”

If the Salukis can keep winning games and meet their goal of ending the program’s 33-year NCAA Tournament drought, they’ll likely get more TV chances. ESPN and its networks air every game of the tournament, although most of them are on their streaming services.

Nevertheless, any exposure an up-and-coming program like SIU can get is bound to help as it tries to get back to the heights it frequently scaled during Jones’ successful run.