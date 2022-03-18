Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Can long day lead to Saluki surge?

How long did the first game of Wednesday’s SIU softball doubleheader at Missouri State last?

“The concession stand announced that they were closing before the second game started,” said SIU interim coach Jen Sewell. “I think that’s when everyone groaned the loudest. I was getting ready to throw them snacks to keep them around before they decided to keep it open.”

There was much to devour about a seven-plus hour day in Springfield, particularly from the opener. It lasted 4:28 and wasn’t over until Sarah Harness fanned the final hitter to cap a route-going performance that saw her give up only seven hits, fan 11 and fetch 19 groundouts in a 6-2 victory.

Missouri State didn’t have pitch-count numbers on the official box score, but Harness probably threw well over 200 pitches.

“She’s a horse and she can go a long time,” Sewell said. “She just kept doing her job.”

The Salukis haven’t played a game this long since April 28, 2018, when they blanked Evansville 1-0 in 16 innings. The teams combined to set an NCAA record for strikeouts in a game by the starting pitchers with 46, 20 of them from SIU ace Brianna Jones, who allowed only five hits.

On Wednesday, SIU got a quick run in the first. Missouri State responded with a run in the fifth and that was it for the scoring until the 13th, when the Salukis grabbed a 2-1 lead on Jenny Jansen’s infield hit with the bases loaded.

But the Bears equalized in their half of the 13th, so the teams kept playing through the lengthening shadows. Finally, in the top of the 15th, SIU got the big hit required to finally gain control.

Herrin product Tori Schullian kept fouling off 1-2 pitches from Steffany Dickerson until she got a mistake pitch on the plate’s inner half. Schullian didn’t miss that one. Even with the wind blowing in from center field, the ball cleared the left field wall with room to spare.

Given the weather conditions, Sewell wasn’t expecting a grand slam, but she wasn’t surprised that Schullian delivered.

“She was the one that was seeing the ball the best,” Sewell said. “We had hit some balls hard but they hadn’t gone, so you weren’t sure. I remember seeing Jenny cross the plate and almost collapse into a teammate’s arms. And then we had to get three more outs.”

That mission accomplished, the Salukis got a 45-minute break between games and then went out for the nightcap. Missouri State eked out a 2-1 win when Jansen took a game-ending third strike that Sewell still thinks was a ball.

Despite that ending, Sewell likes where this team is trending. Harness and Madi Eberle allowed just three runs over 21 innings on Wednesday. The defense, which has been unexpectedly inconsistent, is starting to catch the ball with more regularity.

If the program staples team up with what’s been a productive offense so far, SIU might be able to realize the high preseason goals it and others had for it.

“We’re at that place where we’re very consistent,” Sewell said. “We went about 5 ½ hours to play our travel partner mid-week and we went down to the last pitch in the second game. We thought we were going to win that game.

“We started our schedule in the conference with two of the best teams that should be a good barometer for us. We understand that we can take of business, as long as we prepare the same way for every team and not take anyone for granted.”

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

