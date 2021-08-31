Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Carbondale, Murphysboro put on a show

Sure enough, the Red Devils started the night with back-to-back big plays. They recovered an onside kick and returned it to the Carbondale 30, then scored on the first play from scrimmage when Drew Caldwell beat a blitz and hit Calvon Clemons with a screen pass that he turned into six points.

Those plays set the tone. It wasn’t always the best-played game – no game with 26 penalties can be considered clean – but it was entertaining. The teams played hard but not dirty and both showed plenty of guts.

You want star power? You had Clemons scoring touchdowns three different ways – receiving, interception return and kickoff return. You have Carbondale’s Gabe Hillard doing what a senior leader should do in the second half of a rivalry game: Everything in his power to walk off with the win.

Hillard’s 153 yards and three touchdowns, including one where he took a short pass from Brock Bowlby, evaded tackles and leaped over the pylon to tie the game late in the third quarter, were clutch personified.