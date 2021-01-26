Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Christmas Day coming for prep athletes

Time to empty out a notebook that sooner instead of later, is going to start to fill up much quicker:
1. For a whole lot of student-athletes, not to mention coaches and athletic directors, Wednesday afternoon will feel a little bit like Christmas Day.
That’s when the IHSA is expected to announce its calendar for the remainder of this school year. How it’s going to cram winter, spring and “summer” sports into the next five months is anyone’s guess, but one can bet few people will complain.
Sure, there will be those who will gripe that this moment should have happened much sooner, that Gov. J.B. Pritzker should have allowed football, volleyball and basketball to be played on schedule in the middle of a pandemic just because other states did so.
However, there is no “Pandemic for Dummies” on the bookshelf at the strip mall. It just happened to be a couple of strokes of bad luck for all of us who are involved with the scene that COVID-19 arrived and that we live in a state where the government ruled via science and data instead of feelings and emotion.
Considering that more than 400,000 people passed away around this nation in the last 10-plus months – and more will die, too – due to coronavirus, it was pretty hard to condemn anyone who opted for caution.
Now that the state’s in a good position for now, let’s all do our part to keep it there. Mask up, stay safe and we’ll get to watch basketball in a couple of weeks. Maybe football and volleyball in March, and hopefully baseball and softball in May and June.
From our perspective, we’ll try to cover everything we can realistically get to. But keep in mind we may not be able to get to everything, even the games we want to cover. Media isn’t considered essential personnel, so there’s a chance we might have to cover games off radio or a live-stream.
Regardless, I can tell you we’ll do our best to get to as many games as we can. Given that there hasn’t been much to get to since mid-March, it’s pretty easy to conclude that any kind of season beats no season.
2. Voters for the Baseball Hall of Fame threw a complete-game shutout Tuesday. No one on the 25-man ballot for induction into Cooperstown earned the required 75 percent of the vote, so if there is a ceremony in six months, it will be solely for last year’s class.
And honestly, I can’t think of anyone off that ballot that really deserves to be in, other than perhaps Billy Wagner. It’s not just because I covered him in high school 30 years ago in southwest Virginia, but because Wagner was one of the most dominant relievers of his time.
Curt Schilling came the closest, but he still lacked 16 votes. It’s hard to imagine he comes that close again, not after multiple writers said they would not vote for him again next year after his controversial comments about the November election.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens? Not a chance. They came up 50-something votes short, and their PED usage will forever be a millstone around their necks.
Scott Rolen and Jeff Kent, to name a couple of others? Well, I guess you can make a case for them, but if they get in, then doesn’t it just start to look like the Hall of the Very Good?
Simply put, it’s hard to clutch too many pearls about those who didn’t make it in this year.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.