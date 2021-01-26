Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Christmas Day coming for prep athletes

Time to empty out a notebook that sooner instead of later, is going to start to fill up much quicker:

1. For a whole lot of student-athletes, not to mention coaches and athletic directors, Wednesday afternoon will feel a little bit like Christmas Day.

That’s when the IHSA is expected to announce its calendar for the remainder of this school year. How it’s going to cram winter, spring and “summer” sports into the next five months is anyone’s guess, but one can bet few people will complain.

Sure, there will be those who will gripe that this moment should have happened much sooner, that Gov. J.B. Pritzker should have allowed football, volleyball and basketball to be played on schedule in the middle of a pandemic just because other states did so.

However, there is no “Pandemic for Dummies” on the bookshelf at the strip mall. It just happened to be a couple of strokes of bad luck for all of us who are involved with the scene that COVID-19 arrived and that we live in a state where the government ruled via science and data instead of feelings and emotion.

Considering that more than 400,000 people passed away around this nation in the last 10-plus months – and more will die, too – due to coronavirus, it was pretty hard to condemn anyone who opted for caution.