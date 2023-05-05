There’s no question that for most of the last 25 years, the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the best-run, most successful franchises in pro sports.

There’s also no question that the start of this season has most St. Louis fans I know in a dither. Simply put, the Cardinals have been as bad as it’s possible for a team to be, except for an Oakland squad openly tanking to get to Las Vegas (or Portland, or Nashville, or Montreal).

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Making the case for Salukis' Lis One can make a really good case for shortstop Jackie Lis as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

A 10-22 record through 32 games certainly isn’t the start anyone wanted but it doesn’t have to define the season. For the love of every Bo Hart and So Taguchi baseball card you own, there’s still 130 games left. You really think Nolan Arenado’s going to keep hitting .236 for an entire year?

Listen, I know first-hand what bad baseball looks like. As a Padre fan, I’ve seen plenty of it. They’ve probably been legitimately good for maybe 10 years out of 54. I can’t think of the last time a Cardinals team was trip-over-your-shoelaces bad like some of the San Diego outfits I’ve backed.

I realize this group has shortcomings. The starting pitching isn’t good enough. The staff overall can’t or won’t throw enough quality strikes. It’s doubtful the return of Adam Wainwright will cure all those ills. And to paraphrase Rick Pitino in his unsuccessful stint with the Celtics, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols aren’t walking through that door.

And while all this losing isn’t Oliver Marmol’s fault, it’s also pretty clear the Cardinals’ second-year manager is well out over his skis. Publicly dressing down Tyler O’Neill for a baserunning faux pas in the season’s first week might not have been a bad idea – 40 years ago.

Addressing it privately in the clubhouse was enough. Doubling down on the record was infinitely worse. That being said, it’s stupid to blame Marmol because Arenado is off to an awful start. There’s not a manager alive who could do better than 10-22 with this staff pitching this badly.

Remember all those years Bruce Bochy was lauded as one of the game’s best managers when he was losing 90 or more in San Diego? The reason why became apparent when he went to San Francisco and won three World Series in five years.

The honest truth is that managers rarely win or lose games. These days, with most players making more than their boss, the manager’s main job is to run the clubhouse. If you do that properly and use your guys in spots where they should succeed, you’ve done all you can do.

If this turns out to be the rare lost season for St. Louis, here’s a few pieces of advice that might make the summer a bit more palatable:

1. Enjoy the wins when they happen. Treat them like a lost 20-dollar bill you found in the couch cushions. It might put a smile on your face.

2. Pay attention to your farm system. Track Jordan Walker hard. Pay attention to your prospects at Springfield, Peoria, etc. Get pleasure from their success and dream about their future impact.

3. And finally, if you go to the ballpark this summer, enjoy the night out. Have a good, if not highly overpriced, jumbo dog with mustard aioli. Pound a bag of peanuts and even wager on the hat races on the jumbotron.

The late Bart Giamatti said baseball is designed to break a fan’s heart. Judging from the reactions I’ve seen lately on Twitter, it seems like the tickers of Cardinals fans are irreparably shattered.