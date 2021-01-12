Sports Column | Bucky Dent: COVID-19 keeps affecting SIU women

Southern Illinois women’s basketball team has lost five games this season due to COVID-19. And that’s far from the only affect that the 10-month old pandemic has had on the program.

Take, for instance, the injuries to Janell Douvier and Awa Keita. Not that you can blame Douvier’s broken hand and Keita’s sore knee on coronavirus, but it certainly hasn’t helped them make the impact on the team that they or coach Cindy Stein envisioned.

The 6-1 Douvier has displayed the ability to rebound and pass during her few minutes on the floor in four games. Yet to be seen is a 3-point touch that would come in handy on a team that has struggled to make 3s at an acceptable percentage.

Last year, the 6-1 Keita showed that she was arguably the best athlete on the team. When healthy, she is a great weapon off the bench due to her athletic ability. Few teams in the Valley would gain a defensive spark in reserve like the Salukis would with Keita at full strength.

But all season long, SIU has operated at least two players shy. And Stein, talking Saturday night after her team lost 80-68 at Bradley, mentioned the impact of not having her team fully whole.

“If we had those two kids healthy, things change,” Stein said. “But we don’t.”