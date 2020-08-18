Sports Column | Bucky Dent: COVID-19 makes prep sports tenuous venture

I watched the South Seven girls golf preview Monday in Mount Vernon, and I can attest that players and coaches were being extra careful. Everyone wore masks, except when taking shots, and I saw more than a few players who even kept the masks on while putting.

It’s going to take that kind of vigilance and then some, I think, for a season to be completed. And there’s no guarantee that will be enough.

2. Not sure that many have noticed, in large part because who can get used to hockey in August, but the Blues have maneuvered their way back into a first round series with Vancouver that appeared to be on the verge of becoming a 4-0 sweep late Sunday night.

Down 2-0 in the series and tied 2-2 late in the third period, St. Louis got a power play with exactly two minutes left and turned it into a powerless play. Overtime beckoned, as did a Canucks goal that would make it a 3-0 series.

It may have been at that time that Vancouver, which hasn’t won a series in nine years, looked around and suddenly realized it could lead the defending Stanley Cup champions 3-0. Or it might have been that the Blues figured out it was win-or-die time.