Sports Column | Bucky Dent: COVID-19 makes prep sports tenuous venture

Random thoughts from a mind that tends to think in random tangents, such as these:
1. Tuesday’s news that the Marion girls tennis program is shutting down on a temporary basis after the possibility a player might have contracted COVID-19 is just another reminder of how tenuous any prep sports venture is this fall.
Remember that last month, when IDPH and the Governor’s Office gave the IHSA their advice on what sports should be played this fall, that girls tennis was considered a low-risk sport. Well, we found out that even a low risk is no guarantee of safety when you’re talking about coronavirus.
This announcement came a day after the Williamson County school released its schedule for 2020. The first match was scheduled for Aug. 25 against Herrin, but there are certainly no guarantees at this point.
It also happened a day after Mount Carmel paused its athletic program for the week due to a major surge in the pandemic. Cases nearly doubled in a six-day span in the small town that borders Indiana, with students and faculty both affected.
I’ve talked with more than a few coaches in the last week-plus who have talked about starting seasons but weren’t so sure about finishing seasons. No matter what precautions everyone takes at practice, event sites or at home, it seems like COVID-19 is relentless.
I watched the South Seven girls golf preview Monday in Mount Vernon, and I can attest that players and coaches were being extra careful. Everyone wore masks, except when taking shots, and I saw more than a few players who even kept the masks on while putting.
It’s going to take that kind of vigilance and then some, I think, for a season to be completed. And there’s no guarantee that will be enough.
2. Not sure that many have noticed, in large part because who can get used to hockey in August, but the Blues have maneuvered their way back into a first round series with Vancouver that appeared to be on the verge of becoming a 4-0 sweep late Sunday night.
Down 2-0 in the series and tied 2-2 late in the third period, St. Louis got a power play with exactly two minutes left and turned it into a powerless play. Overtime beckoned, as did a Canucks goal that would make it a 3-0 series.
It may have been at that time that Vancouver, which hasn’t won a series in nine years, looked around and suddenly realized it could lead the defending Stanley Cup champions 3-0. Or it might have been that the Blues figured out it was win-or-die time.
In any event, the Canucks presented Brayden Schenn with a breakaway in overtime that he converted to win the game. Then St. Louis played by far its best game in the Edmonton bubble Monday night, prevailing 3-1 and looking like the team that hoisted the Cup last June in Boston.
So now the series is deadlocked at 2-2 and the Blues have the momentum. Can they ride that to another Cup run?
3. Finally, the hubbub regarding baseball’s unwritten rules that were supposedly shattered to pieces by Fernando Tatis, Jr.’s slam Monday night on a 3-0 pitch with San Diego leading Texas 10-3 in the eighth inning reminds me of a Whitey Herzog line from way back in the day.
When the Giants raised objections to Herzog having speedsters like Willie McGee and Ozzie Smith swiping bases with a huge lead in the middle of the game, Whitey said, “If they promise not to hit homers later on, I won’t steal any more bases.”
Moral of the story: If you don’t want someone to violate your unwritten rules, don’t fall behind 10-3 in the eighth inning.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!