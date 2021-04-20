Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Daly follows Caffey to Michigan State

“I plan to keep getting better and improving into more of a college style,” he said. “I don’t know if I will get the best competition at all times because of the limits on who we can face, but I’m going to make the best of this situation.”

As Daly himself admits, the trends back in December and early January suggested he might have wrestled his last match in a Carbondale uniform. It wasn’t until the end of January that the IHSA got the go-ahead from the Governor’s Office and IDPH to have any kind of winter, spring or “summer” sports.

Wrestling got pushed back to late April as a cooperative agreement between state coaches and the IHSA. Teams can only compete in tri-matches, which is one reason that the Terriers and Jackson County rival Murphysboro will see each other three times this spring.

“We’re going to see them a lot,” Daly said. “At least we’re going to be able to take the best out of what could have been a bad situation and get some matches. I’m excited about the season, even though we’ll only see local teams.”

The good news for Daly is that his future is secure. He doesn’t have to worry about having a bad match with a college coach or scout perhaps waiting to extend a scholarship offer and then reconsidering it.