Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Daly follows Caffey to Michigan State

The success of Carbondale’s Cameron Caffey in Michigan State’s wrestling program has been well-documented.
It apparently helped persuade Spartans coach Roger Chandler to take another Terrier wrestler with him to East Lansing. Senior Luke Daly signed Monday with the Big 10 Conference program.
And Daly said that Caffey’s presence was a prime reason why he opted for Michigan State over other Big 10 schools.
“It was a big influence,” Daly said Monday night. “As an 8th-grader, I got to see the benefits of him as a leader in the room in high school. In fact, he actually showed me around campus instead of the coaches on my visit. He’s been a huge help in this recruiting process, so I can’t thank him enough for it.”
Daly has followed the classic upward arc of most prep wrestlers. After starting as a freshman at 132 pounds, he wrestled at 160 as a sophomore and then jumped up to 170 pounds last year.
He was 43-4 in 2019-20 and qualified for the state meet at Champaign, but won’t get a chance to repeat or improve upon his fifth place finish this year. Wrestling doesn’t get to have a state tournament because it isn’t classified as a ‘low-risk’ sport under IDPH regulations that the IHSA must adhere to in order to have a sports season.
Nevertheless, Daly plans to use his senior year, which starts on April 30, to begin the transition from a top high school wrestler to one who can hit the ground running in Division I.
“I plan to keep getting better and improving into more of a college style,” he said. “I don’t know if I will get the best competition at all times because of the limits on who we can face, but I’m going to make the best of this situation.”
As Daly himself admits, the trends back in December and early January suggested he might have wrestled his last match in a Carbondale uniform. It wasn’t until the end of January that the IHSA got the go-ahead from the Governor’s Office and IDPH to have any kind of winter, spring or “summer” sports.
Wrestling got pushed back to late April as a cooperative agreement between state coaches and the IHSA. Teams can only compete in tri-matches, which is one reason that the Terriers and Jackson County rival Murphysboro will see each other three times this spring.
“We’re going to see them a lot,” Daly said. “At least we’re going to be able to take the best out of what could have been a bad situation and get some matches. I’m excited about the season, even though we’ll only see local teams.”
The good news for Daly is that his future is secure. He doesn’t have to worry about having a bad match with a college coach or scout perhaps waiting to extend a scholarship offer and then reconsidering it.
As Daly put it, he can let it ride now. And if you’re wondering just what he means, let’s just say it’s similar to the golfer who wants to swing from the heels on a par 5 or a reliever with a 100 mph fastball coming in with the game on the line.
“I can wrestle the way I want to wrestle,” Daly said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but wrestling how I want to wrestle means I’m not afraid to fail.”
And not being afraid to fail means Daly has succeeded enough to follow one of his biggest influences to Michigan State.
