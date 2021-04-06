Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Dissecting a difference in approaches

Playing football in a pandemic season was always going to be a different experience.
For starters, playing games in March and April instead of August, September and October (and November if you’re in the playoffs) is not the same.
Teams were facing the challenge of coming together in a completely different timeframe. Others were dealing with injuries from basketball season. And more teams had fewer players because of academic issues relating to remote schooling.
So what happens when one team has to deal with all three at once? Welcome to the 2021 Sparta spring football season, which has at once been a disaster on the field and full of news off it, most of it not good for it or others.
Like everyone else in SIRR Mississippi, the Bulldogs lost a conference game less than two weeks before the season started. Pinckneyville put the pads in storage on March 5 when it went from 25 players on the first day of practice to 18 by the end of the second day. Of those 18, only two were linemen.
It was a tough decision for principal Tony Wilson and athletic director Bob Waggoner to make, but it was the only logical decision to make. There was no sense in hoping against hope any longer.
“We couldn’t justify putting out a team under those circumstances,” Wilson said last month. “It wouldn’t be fair to those kids, even though we know they would have tried as hard as they could to be competitive. You can’t make a 120-pound kid into a lineman on the varsity level.”
Which brings us back to Sparta. Like the Panthers, it opened practice with 25 players under first-year coach Kyle Gerlach. At that point, the schools’ paths took different directions.
While Pinckneyville pulled the plug, the Bulldogs kept practicing and preparing for the season, even as the numbers took a steady plunge. They were down to 19 players by the time they went to Nashville on March 20.
After a 64-0 loss to the Hornets, Sparta tried it again on March 27 at Du Quoin. By the end of a 56-0 loss to the Indians, the Bulldogs had just 17 players in uniform. With Carterville scheduled to make the trip to Randolph County last week, Sparta administrators opted to call off that game on March 31 due to low numbers.
Then the next morning, they announced schedule adjustments. A trip to Benton on April 16 – that would have been Name the Score Night for the Rangers at Tabor Field – was canceled. So was an April 23 home game with Greenville.
A six-game schedule was down to four, although it’s still not known if Massac County is going to make the April 16 trip to Sparta, as was announced. The Patriots are still scheduled to visit Nashville that night.
“We had to make some adjustments to the football schedule for the safety of our athletes,” said athletic director Staci Kramper. “We just have so many injuries. We have to look out for their safety.”
A cynic would say that looking out for their safety probably should have happened before the Bulldogs boarded their bus for Nashville. While it’s hard to blame Sparta for wanting to try to play games, it’s not unfair to say that in this case, the cons outweighed the pros.
While I’m sure that Sparta felt last month that it could make it through a six-game schedule, it’s also a fair assumption that Carterville and Benton wish it had taken the Pinckneyville approach sooner instead of later.
