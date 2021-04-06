Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Dissecting a difference in approaches

Playing football in a pandemic season was always going to be a different experience.

For starters, playing games in March and April instead of August, September and October (and November if you’re in the playoffs) is not the same.

Teams were facing the challenge of coming together in a completely different timeframe. Others were dealing with injuries from basketball season. And more teams had fewer players because of academic issues relating to remote schooling.

So what happens when one team has to deal with all three at once? Welcome to the 2021 Sparta spring football season, which has at once been a disaster on the field and full of news off it, most of it not good for it or others.

Like everyone else in SIRR Mississippi, the Bulldogs lost a conference game less than two weeks before the season started. Pinckneyville put the pads in storage on March 5 when it went from 25 players on the first day of practice to 18 by the end of the second day. Of those 18, only two were linemen.

It was a tough decision for principal Tony Wilson and athletic director Bob Waggoner to make, but it was the only logical decision to make. There was no sense in hoping against hope any longer.