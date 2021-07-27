Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Do the right thing, or do your thing

While most of us love the concept of people getting to make their own choices, this seems like a relatively simple decision here, one that gets back to the concept of we vs. me.

Contrary to what some might believe, I wasn’t toting a pad and pencil back when smallpox was ravaging the country about 120 years ago. But I’m pretty sure that a vaccine wasn’t being politicized to the ridiculous extent that this one has been by some.

I get that people have reasons why they are reluctant to take it. I also don’t think it’s too extreme to call them selfish and uncaring, either. I can also offer a bit of personal perspective on why the unvaccinated should reconsider.

One of my closest friends died earlier this year from COVID-19. My brother-in-law is immunocompromised, meaning that he’s at a higher risk of contracting this, no matter how careful he is.

Also, at 55 years old, my risk of contracting coronavirus is higher than most. Even though I’ve been vaccinated, I’m still diabetic and overweight. My job requires me to be in the public on a consistent basis; there’s no ducking it.