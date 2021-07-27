Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Do the right thing, or do your thing

It has been said that football is the ultimate team game. There is more than a kernel of truth to that statement.
Bears fans like Braden Fogal or Todd Hefferman might remember all the amazing punt return touchdowns by Devin Hester. They also probably remember all the nice blocks that sprung Hester for those scores.
One guy might cross the goal line with the ball, but it took 10 others to pave the way for him. Selfishness has no place in the sport.
Which brings us to how a couple of recent coaching dismissals in the NFL should resonate to our current situation in Southern Illinois, where the Delta variant of COVID-19 is starting to make unwanted inroads.
On Friday, it was learned that Minnesota Vikings assistant Rick Dennison and New England Patriots assistant Cole Popovich were out of jobs because of their refusal to take the vaccine against coronavirus.
That came out of the NFL’s decision to crack down on players – and as it turns out, coaches – who aren’t vaccinated. The league has gone as far as to say teams could forfeit games if they have pandemic outbreaks because they roster unvaccinated players.
What’s more, the league has also said that if those teams have to forfeit games, players from both teams wouldn’t get paid. Prominent players like Buffalo’s Cole Beasley and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins have questioned if they should continue their careers because of the NFL’s stance.
While most of us love the concept of people getting to make their own choices, this seems like a relatively simple decision here, one that gets back to the concept of we vs. me.
Contrary to what some might believe, I wasn’t toting a pad and pencil back when smallpox was ravaging the country about 120 years ago. But I’m pretty sure that a vaccine wasn’t being politicized to the ridiculous extent that this one has been by some.
I get that people have reasons why they are reluctant to take it. I also don’t think it’s too extreme to call them selfish and uncaring, either. I can also offer a bit of personal perspective on why the unvaccinated should reconsider.
One of my closest friends died earlier this year from COVID-19. My brother-in-law is immunocompromised, meaning that he’s at a higher risk of contracting this, no matter how careful he is.
Also, at 55 years old, my risk of contracting coronavirus is higher than most. Even though I’ve been vaccinated, I’m still diabetic and overweight. My job requires me to be in the public on a consistent basis; there’s no ducking it.
Which gets us back to our circumstances. IHSA schools can start fall sports practice in less than two weeks. My gut tells me that there’s a chance that schools might not get to finish the seasons all of them are eager to begin.
Because if we can remember one thing from how Gov. J.B. Pritzker made decisions last year during the pandemic, he favored data and science over feelings and emotions. And if the numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction, he won’t hesitate to slap restrictions on our area, or any area in the state.
So the choice is up to us. Do the right thing, or do the thing we want to do. Play as though we were a member of our favorite team, or take out the old one-on-one kit.
I hope you know which side to take. Your chance of being able to watch your high school football team – or any team – play for any kind of title this fall might depend on your choice.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.