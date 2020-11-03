Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Failure to communicate hampers hoops

As the captain in Cool Hand Luke once said, “What we have here is failure to communicate.”
He might have been talking to Paul Newman’s character. But it could also be used for recent dealings, or the lack of them, between the IHSA and the Governor’s Office.
Which is part of the reason that prep sports in general and basketball in particular presently exist in suspended limbo. And why it’s about time that the adults in charge of making decisions start getting together and properly adulting so that the kids who would like to play games just might be able to do so.
As I said last week, I believe that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has for the most part acted more responsibly than the average politician during the COVID-19 pandemic. Agree or disagree with his actions if you wish, but one can’t accuse him of flip-flopping from one stance to the other.
The only problem with Pritzker’s approach is that he has at times acted tyrannically to enforce it. Take last week, for example, when he gave the IHSA about 15 minutes notice before applying the old Jack Tatum clothesline to their plans for winter sports and postponing the basketball season.
This was a card Pritzker played in late July, jumping off the top rope and dropping the atomic elbow on fall sports when he put football and volleyball in the high-risk category while the IHSA was designing its plan to possibly play both with mitigations.
So it was perfectly understandable that the IHSA unveiled its Joe West impression and said “talk to the hand.” A day later, the IHSA declared it was going to allow schools to play basketball, a decision that set off celebrations galore across social media.
Hours later, Pritzker growled that the IHSA was putting itself at risk of legal liability. Shortly after that came a predictable missive from ISBE, warning that schools could endanger their funding if they opted to play basketball after being told not to do so.
And a codicil in the middle of the IHSA’s news release was the unreported story. It said that the ultimate decision to play would rest in the hands of schools and their boards. The sound you should have heard in that sentence was someone taking a $20 out of their wallet and passing it to someone else.
Then Pritzker piled on Thursday with the ruthlessness of Dabo Swinney tacking on another touchdown to go up 63-7 in the third quarter. He decreed that basketball should move to the spring.
Except for the fact that he’s making student-athletes choose between football, basketball, volleyball and soccer at this point, there’s nothing wrong with that one. This simply added to the theme we mentioned last week, when perception shook hands with reality.
On Monday, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said he’s reached out to the Governor’s Office to set up a meeting, but had not gotten a response. And that brings us to the frustration many schools have felt since this saga started in late July.
“I can tell you that since school has started, we’ve conducted fall sports and had contact days for other sports,” said Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky on Monday. “All we had was a brief period where we had to shut down (girls) tennis.
“Everything else went off without a hitch. All our contact days with football and basketball, no problem. All I’m saying is give us a chance. I just hope we get that chance.”
For that to happen, adults need to start adulting correctly. They need to talk.
Failure to communicate is no longer an option.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
