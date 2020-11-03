Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Failure to communicate hampers hoops

As the captain in Cool Hand Luke once said, “What we have here is failure to communicate.”

He might have been talking to Paul Newman’s character. But it could also be used for recent dealings, or the lack of them, between the IHSA and the Governor’s Office.

Which is part of the reason that prep sports in general and basketball in particular presently exist in suspended limbo. And why it’s about time that the adults in charge of making decisions start getting together and properly adulting so that the kids who would like to play games just might be able to do so.

As I said last week, I believe that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has for the most part acted more responsibly than the average politician during the COVID-19 pandemic. Agree or disagree with his actions if you wish, but one can’t accuse him of flip-flopping from one stance to the other.

The only problem with Pritzker’s approach is that he has at times acted tyrannically to enforce it. Take last week, for example, when he gave the IHSA about 15 minutes notice before applying the old Jack Tatum clothesline to their plans for winter sports and postponing the basketball season.