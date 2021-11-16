Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Football better than expected this year

Austin Brown. Keegan Glover. Venson Newsom. Isaac Turner. Gabe Hillard.

Five splendid candidates for our Prep Football Player of the Year that will be announced next month. It’s going to be a tough choice for us to pick between those, not to mention other players that made a nice case for this award.

That short list also helps illustrate how this might have been a better football season than I, and others, thought it would be in September. The quality of play early in the year wasn’t always great, even if the games were.

Turnovers and penalties were as big a part of the story line as touchdowns, dramatic defensive stands and great coaching decisions. But the top teams here clearly made improvements over the year’s second half, as illustrated by the fact Southern Illinois almost had three teams playing this week for berths in the state championship games over Thanksgiving weekend.

Nashville reaching the semifinals in Class 2A was no surprise, except maybe to the pollsters who think the state ends at I-64. The Hornets returned a fair amount of talent from a state final run in 2019 and are experienced with 11 senior starters on defense.

Decatur St. Teresa makes the trip south for what should be a great semifinal round matchup on Saturday. Nashville beat the Bulldogs two years ago in Decatur, a result that I’m sure will motivate their players and fans. But the Hornets haven’t lost on their field since the 2018 playoffs.

Benton gave as good as it got from Mount Carmel for 3 ½ quarters before the Golden Aces showed championship form with 16 unanswered points to end their 3A semifinal with a 30-14 decision. Bear in mind that Mount Carmel scored its last touchdown and a safety in the last three minutes, which really means this was a 20-14 kind of game.

The Aces were just a little bit better. If these teams were to play a best of seven series, it likely would have gone seven games. The Rangers might have lost because Mount Carmel was more able to run and stop the run, but they shouldn’t feel ashamed of the effort.

Neither, from all accounts, should Marion. Its 44-38 defeat at top-ranked Kankakee showed that it could play with anyone in 5A this year. Experienced linemen, a rapidly-developing quarterback in Evan Noelle and a big-play receiver in Newsom brought the Wildcats this close to advancing to the semifinals at home.

As an aside, how did Newsom not get picked to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association’s All-Class 5A team that was released Tuesday? Guy broke every receiving record in Marion history and torched a 12-0 team for 217 yards on eight catches last week.

I’ve seen a lot of football for a lot of years and I’d like to think I know what a good player looks like. I don’t need a second or a third look at Newsom to know he’s a good player. Whoever voted on this team apparently doesn’t know or care.

Someone at the next level is going to get a good player with Newsom. Just like Wisconsin will with Brown, or someone will with Glover, Turner and Hillard. That schools aren’t offering Glover because he’s small is frankly an excuse, and not a good one.

Simply put, this was a much better year for prep football in the area than I thought it would be. If you still have any doubts, just refer back to the five names we mentioned to start this column. That should answer your questions.

Bucky Dent covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

