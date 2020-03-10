Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Forget the calendar, spring is here

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For good measure, he went 10 for 24 with seven RBIs in the World Series, earning MVP honors as the Yankees bumped off the Dodgers in six games. There wasn’t much to the rest of his career, but he did accrue more than 5,000 MLB at-bats (with a .247 average) and fan just 349 times, which is about two seasons’ worth for many players these days.

OK, back to the point of this whole exercise. Sunday was a day to realize that the cold weather is about to beat a retreat. Sooner instead of later, one will need just a T-shirt and a pair of shorts to comfortably attend a game.

And the weather suggested bat and ball instead of coat and gloves. It was 64 degrees and sunny, albeit with a pitcher-friendly breeze that knocked down almost any fly ball. You could play ball and not have to wear about four layers.

Since we got the extra hour of daylight early Sunday morning, the 5:26 p.m. first pitch meant there was still about 80 minutes of sun before the lights were needed. It never takes long to return to the familiar rhythms of keeping score of a game, so after a few pitches, we were locked in as though it were May or June instead of early March.