Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Forget the calendar, spring is here

The calendar might say spring doesn’t start until next Sunday, but in my mind, it’s already here.
Why, you ask? It’s an easy answer: I’ve already bought a new scorebook and downed my first brat of the new season.
That happened Sunday, when I spent a late afternoon and early evening seated in the press box at Charlotte West Stadium, watching SIU’s good softball team post a 6-2 win over IUPUI. By the way, how do you pronounce IUPUI? Do you use the letters or call it oo-ee-poo-ee? I’ve always wondered why no one called it Youppi!, like the terrible mascot the Expos had for years who’s now the terrible mascot of the Canadiens.
But anyway, I digress. Because this column’s supposed to be about why I like baseball/softball better than all the other sports. Or as I’ll put it to you simply, I got nicknamed Bucky years ago on playgrounds in Richlands, Virginia, and it wasn’t because Bucky Dent pulled up and drilled a 30-footer to lift his team into the Final Four.
That Bucky Dent was a shortstop for the New York Yankees. An afterthought at best, unless you liked good defense or were a teenage girl who was into dark-haired guys. He was a heartthrob with a bat suited for the ninth spot in the order.
But for about two or three weeks in October 1978, Bucky Dent became the latest Yankee legend, unless you’re from Boston. Then he became Bucky “Bleeping” Dent, thanks to a stunning three-run homer in a one-game playoff that helped New York break the Red Sox’s hearts 5-4.
For good measure, he went 10 for 24 with seven RBIs in the World Series, earning MVP honors as the Yankees bumped off the Dodgers in six games. There wasn’t much to the rest of his career, but he did accrue more than 5,000 MLB at-bats (with a .247 average) and fan just 349 times, which is about two seasons’ worth for many players these days.
OK, back to the point of this whole exercise. Sunday was a day to realize that the cold weather is about to beat a retreat. Sooner instead of later, one will need just a T-shirt and a pair of shorts to comfortably attend a game.
And the weather suggested bat and ball instead of coat and gloves. It was 64 degrees and sunny, albeit with a pitcher-friendly breeze that knocked down almost any fly ball. You could play ball and not have to wear about four layers.
Since we got the extra hour of daylight early Sunday morning, the 5:26 p.m. first pitch meant there was still about 80 minutes of sun before the lights were needed. It never takes long to return to the familiar rhythms of keeping score of a game, so after a few pitches, we were locked in as though it were May or June instead of early March.
While there’s still another week (or two) of basketball left, soon it will be all baseball (or softball) to occupy our days and nights professionally. That will last until late August or early September, and then we’ll start talking first and 10 instead of 3 and 2.
But for now, I’m about to make the transition to one on, one out instead of four minutes left, ahead by two. And when one on, one out is accompanied by weather warm enough to suit a Hawaiian shirt, count me in.
Oh, and send a brat up to the press box while you’re at it.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. Contact him at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.