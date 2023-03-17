On the opening day of the NCAA Tournament (forget the First Four, Thursday is really when the fun really starts), most of us who follow college basketball were reminded who really makes the tournament go.

Contrary to what the networks and selection committee think, it’s not another helping of TV league schools who have all the advantages. It’s schools like Furman and Princeton who pull off the upsets we’re all talking about on social media.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIU men's scoring drought cut down their season A season that offered such high hopes in November and even in mid-February came crashing down with the realization the team wasn’t good enough.

The Paladins’ stunner over Virginia and the Tigers’ whopping shocker of Arizona are why we watch the tournament. It’s not to see Alabama rout an outmatched 16 seed or watch Duke do what Duke should do to Oral Roberts.

Who doesn’t howl in delight when JP Pegues drills a 3-ball from the parking lot to give Furman a win in its first NCAA Tournament game since 1980? And as an aside, I think we’re going to see more 40-plus year tourney droughts like that if the tournament expands and the committee sees it as the excuse they need to shove every TV league school possible into the field that finishes 16-15 or 17-16.

Who doesn’t shriek in excitement when Princeton actually digs in and shuts down high-powered Arizona down the stretch with defense? The Tigers have no right physically to do it, yet did because they believed they could.

As former coach Tom Penders pointed out after guiding George Washington to a tournament win one year, what better setup can a mid-major have? You get to play a TV league team on a neutral floor with neutral refs. Throw in the 3-point line, which is the sport’s great equalizer, and voila! You get bracket chaos.

How much more will we see this weekend? Maybe we’ll all get lucky and we’ll get the official bracket collapse matchup on Sunday of 12th-seeded Drake and 13th-seeded Kent State.

SALUKI SOFTBALL ROLLING

Not that the weather lately has been conducive to much of anything outdoors, but SIU’s softball team hasn’t been bothered by it. Entering Friday’s doubleheader against Valparaiso, the Salukis were off to a 19-3 start.

If you’re like I was Wednesday and wondering just where it puts them with the NCAA’s RPI index that helps determine at-large bids, SIU is 50th. That’s pretty close to at-large bid range, a really good start for a mid-major.

The best part is that there appears to be room for the Salukis to get better. They can certainly become better in the circle as Elliott Stinson throws more strikes and Hannah Hockerman finds more consistency.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Sometimes, the stories write themselves I’m referring, of course, to how the Salukis tied the longest winning streak of the Bryan Mullins era. Marcus Domask hit an absolutely cold-blooded 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds left.

Madi Eberle is pitching like a true ace. Stinson can get there when she harnesses the exceptional movement on her pitches. Opponents are hitting .108 against her but she’s walked 54 in 45 2/3 innings. As soon as Stinson throws strikes, forget it. She becomes a second ace.

Otherwise, SIU has the necessary components to compete in an NCAA regional. It’s hitting .305 as a team with an on-base percentage of .388, both in the top 50 in Division I. It can run you to distraction on the bases and hit 3-run bombs to boot. And its defense is better than it’s played this week with five errors in a sweep of Missouri State.

Its run differential is plus 55 in 22 games, a good sign that this team has what it takes. And its only losses have been to good teams – Ole Miss, North Dakota State and Appalachian State.

If the Salukis can keep stacking wins on top of each other, they might send Jen Sewell into a regional in her first year on the job.