Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Getting your money's worth on Monday

One thing about Monday’s Super-Sectional baseball doubleheader at SIU: If you were there and didn’t think you got your money’s worth, you probably need to reexamine your priorities in life.
It took exactly seven hours – with a 57-minute break between games – for South Central to outscore Goreville 15-14 for a spot in the Class 1A semifinals Thursday and Freeburg to eliminate Harrisburg 15-8 to advance to the Class 2A semifinals Friday.
Aside from the scoreboard operator and the home plate umpires in each game, the hardest-working people at Itchy Jones Stadium were the ones in the concession stand. If you thought the “beer snake” at Wrigley Field on Sunday Night Baseball was long, you should have stood in line at the concession stand before the second game.
It took every bit of 20 minutes from back of the line to front of it, and not because the folks running it were slow. There were just so many people there that no one could have kept it up with the demand. Kind of like the scoreboard operator trying to keep track of the runs.
Postseason baseball games are usually low-scoring sermons on pitching and defense. Well, that mold never made it to Carbondale on Monday. Between the two games, there were seven innings of at least four runs or more.
Goreville was two outs away from getting run-ruled out of the state quarterfinals with one more South Central runs. Less than three innings later, the Blackcats were a strike away from winning. That’s what posting a pair of 4-run innings and a 6-run frame will do for you.
While you have to give South Central credit for winning after blowing a 9-0 lead, you also have to feel a bit for Goreville’s A.J. Johnson. All he did was knock in seven runs, thanks to a three-run triple in the sixth and a game-tying three-run double an inning later.
Send some sympathy towards Rhett Schuetz and Drake Moss, too. Schuetz’s two-run double in the seventh gave the Blackcats their short-lived 14-12 lead. Moss threw a perfect 0-2 waste pitch to Beau Jolliff in the bottom of the seventh, only to have Jolliff reach at least four inches off the plate and lace it into the left field corner for the game-tying double.
Then there was the second game, which was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. but didn’t commence until 8:32 p.m. I joked on Twitter and in the press box that it was being moved to the prime time game on the West Coast, replacing Phillies-Dodgers.
It was probably a lot more entertaining, too. Harrisburg scored six runs in the first and another in the second. Its 7-0 lead looked pretty good, until Freeburg put up its own six-spot in the bottom of the second.
From that point, you could feel it slipping away. The Midgets put a whopping 11 straight hitters on base in the bottom of the fourth, nine of them scoring. The last 2 ½ innings of that game were merely a celebration for Freeburg and its fans.
While the outcome was a dagger for a Bulldog team that felt it was destined to win a state title, one of their assistant coaches put the night in perspective as he walked out of the dugout.
“Hey, it doesn’t have to be a morgue here,” he said. “We had a great season.”
And considering where we were at this time a year ago, when COVID-19 squashed all spring sports, losing a super-sectional game on a hot night in the middle of June sure beats the alternative.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.