Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Getting your money's worth on Monday

One thing about Monday’s Super-Sectional baseball doubleheader at SIU: If you were there and didn’t think you got your money’s worth, you probably need to reexamine your priorities in life.

It took exactly seven hours – with a 57-minute break between games – for South Central to outscore Goreville 15-14 for a spot in the Class 1A semifinals Thursday and Freeburg to eliminate Harrisburg 15-8 to advance to the Class 2A semifinals Friday.

Aside from the scoreboard operator and the home plate umpires in each game, the hardest-working people at Itchy Jones Stadium were the ones in the concession stand. If you thought the “beer snake” at Wrigley Field on Sunday Night Baseball was long, you should have stood in line at the concession stand before the second game.

It took every bit of 20 minutes from back of the line to front of it, and not because the folks running it were slow. There were just so many people there that no one could have kept it up with the demand. Kind of like the scoreboard operator trying to keep track of the runs.

Postseason baseball games are usually low-scoring sermons on pitching and defense. Well, that mold never made it to Carbondale on Monday. Between the two games, there were seven innings of at least four runs or more.