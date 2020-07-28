Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Gird for the worst, hope for the best

On Wednesday, the IHSA will probably announce the direction it’s going for the 2020-21 school year in terms of sports.
I don’t profess to know what’s going to come out of Craig Anderson’s mouth (or the subsequent press release), but I’m pretty sure of this: No matter what his organization does, it’s not going to sit well with some, if not all, of the schools and people it serves.
That’s what happens when you throw up your hands two weeks earlier and leave the decision to others. In fact, the decision’s already been made by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office, the entities given this power by the IHSA on July 14 when it officially ceded authority to them.
The IHSA, IDPH and Governor’s Office met on Friday to figure out what steps to take. What’s going to happen as a result of said meeting? No way of telling until Anderson lets us know, but if the ruling follows the trends set since mid-March, it might not look too good if you’re wanting to watch Murphysboro and Carbondale play football on Aug. 28.
I hope I’m wrong about this, but looking at things logically, I don’t see a path to playing football and even volleyball this fall. Given what scientists know about COVID-19 and how germs are spread, lining up for about 120 plays in a football game seems pretty chancy.
Volleyball doesn’t seem quite as perilous, but on most points, you’re going to have at least two girls jumping across the net from each other. Sometimes as many as six. Again, present trends and science team up to offer a not-so-pretty picture.
Golf, tennis and cross country appear to present better cases for fall action. Social distancing comes pretty easily in those sports, and the crush you get around a start/finish line in cross country can be countered with some adjustments.
Which brings us to what seems to me (and others) to be the best path towards getting sports action played this fall: The plan proposed earlier this month by Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs that swaps fall sports with spring sports.
That would mean baseball, softball, and track and field switch to the fall for this year. Football and volleyball would become spring sports, with the theory being that there’s a better chance a vaccine for coronavirus has been unearthed.
If nothing else, it would be a fairer plan than others I’ve seen. Spring sports took the biggest hit from the pandemic, so if possible, it should be the first group of sports to return. The only downside to it is that at many schools, the same person runs the varsity and junior high programs in baseball and softball.
For instance, softball coaches Joy Neal (Marion) and Jim Piersol (West Frankfort) would face a tough choice as to which level of players to guide in the fall. Piersol told me last week that he would likely coach the varsity team and leave the junior high team to an assistant.
Some think the IHSA should simply quash sports until December and then go with a condensed athletic year, but that solution would satisfy no one. Athletes would get fewer games, and as we all know after the last 4 ½ months, there are no guarantees a vaccine is found by next spring, either. It would be pretty unfair for spring sports to lose two seasons.
Wednesday’s a big day in high school sports in Illinois. One columnist’s advice to players and coaches out there? Gird for the worst so that you can be pleasantly surprised in case the news is good.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. You can reach him at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
