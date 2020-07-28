Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Gird for the worst, hope for the best

Volleyball doesn’t seem quite as perilous, but on most points, you’re going to have at least two girls jumping across the net from each other. Sometimes as many as six. Again, present trends and science team up to offer a not-so-pretty picture.

Golf, tennis and cross country appear to present better cases for fall action. Social distancing comes pretty easily in those sports, and the crush you get around a start/finish line in cross country can be countered with some adjustments.

Which brings us to what seems to me (and others) to be the best path towards getting sports action played this fall: The plan proposed earlier this month by Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs that swaps fall sports with spring sports.

That would mean baseball, softball, and track and field switch to the fall for this year. Football and volleyball would become spring sports, with the theory being that there’s a better chance a vaccine for coronavirus has been unearthed.

If nothing else, it would be a fairer plan than others I’ve seen. Spring sports took the biggest hit from the pandemic, so if possible, it should be the first group of sports to return. The only downside to it is that at many schools, the same person runs the varsity and junior high programs in baseball and softball.