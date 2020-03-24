Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Giving out the Buckys

We never got to the final act of the prep basketball season, thanks to COVID-19 concerns that have shut down the sports world for nearly two weeks (and more to come).

But we can still give out the Buckys, our yearly awards to the best of the best during the season. The only requirement I have is that I’ve had to see you play (or ref) at least once. That might leave out a deserving candidate or two along the way, but my schedule was varied enough that I eyeballed every good player in both genders.

So without further delay, here we go:

Best Game

Goreville 71, Moweaqua Central A&M 64. The Blackcats trailed by 10 midway through the second quarter on March 10 before hitting the Raiders with a 27-7 run that bridged the halves, building their own 10-point lead. Then they made a pile of key foul shots down the stretch to earn the win.

It sealed Goreville’s second Class 1A semifinal berth in three years. Although circumstances beyond their control prevented them from playing in Peoria, the Blackcats finished 35-2, the best record in school history.

All-Bucky Team, Boys