Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Glover won, but there were no losers

There are tough calls and then there’s what we had this year to select our Southern Illinoisan Football Player of the Year.

Benton quarterback Keegan Glover won the award over three other players who would have won this in a lot of years – Marion’s Venson Newsom, Johnston City’s Austin Brown and Nashville’s Isaac Turner.

And if you were a Marion, Johnston City or Nashville fan hoping to see your star player win and you’re disappointed, I understand. There was a heck of a case to be built for all of these kids.

Newsom caught 55 passes for 1,151 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Wildcats reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. And he nearly led them to an upset of top-ranked Kankakee with eight receptions for 217 yards and three scores. That he wasn’t named to the 5A all-state team was a monumental omission.

Brown was a Swiss Army knife of sorts for the Indians as they ended Fairfield’s long run atop the Black Diamond Conference. The Wisconsin signee accounted for 1,082 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns, while notching 83 tackles and five interceptions on defense.

Turner was the marquee name for the Hornets in their second run to the Class 2A title game in three years. He caught 78 passes for 1,349 yards and hit the end zone 20 times while adding 49 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

These guys are star players of the highest order at this level. Brown will play in the Big 10 at a perennial power. My four eyes tell me Newsom and Turner are capable of playing at a high level of college football. All of these guys possess what baseball scouts like to call the “good face.”

But just like in any other athletic contest, aside from soccer or maybe a regular season NFL game that ends in a tie, you can only have one winner. Calling either of these three kids “losers” because they didn’t take this award is unfair.

Point is, even the best players don’t always win. Heck, Michael Jordan got cut from his high school team as a sophomore by his coach. I think we can all agree that Jordan didn’t let that poor assessment of his ability impact the rest of his playing career.

Which brings us to the guy who won this award. Glover’s numbers belong more on a video game than on a stat sheet. He completed 77 percent of his passes and averaged almost 15 yards per completion. He accounted for more than 3,000 total yards from scrimmage and was responsible for 51 touchdowns in 12 games.

There was an argument some advanced, even as evidence became clear this was a legitimately dominant team, that Glover was doing it against a weak schedule. But in the playoffs, when you only play winning teams, Glover was 49 of 61, which is just a shade over 80 percent.

He threw for eight touchdowns and rushed for four others. He racked up 817 total yards. Simply put, his playoff performance outdid an already sterling regular season. He proved everything a player needed to prove to win an award.

That made him a deserving winner of this award. And by the same token, it doesn’t make Newsom, Brown or Turner any less of a player.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.

