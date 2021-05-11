Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Go watch Harrisburg; it's worth the time

If you get a chance to go watch Harrisburg play baseball this spring, go do it.
Sooner instead of later. This team is worth the time, and it knows it.
Every championship-level team has a certain quality besides the obvious physical gifts that lift it to this point. It’s a confidence that can’t be measured, but becomes pretty clear when you watch that team play.
If you didn’t know the records of the two teams Friday when the Bulldogs and Benton spent the first 3 ½ innings of their big SIRR Ohio team flailing and failing at the plate, you might not have guessed Benton was 5-5.
The Rangers missed on a couple of good chances to score early against Noah Boon, failing to take advantage of three walks, two unusual Harrisburg errors and a base hit. Those are the type of opportunities you have to cash in while your pitcher – in this case, Mitch Giacone – sails through three innings on just 30 pitches.
Because once the Bulldogs figure out your speed and spins, your ins and outs, get ready to watch baseballs fly all over the yard. And in a few cases, get ready to watch them leave the yard.
This is one power-packed lineup, beginning with leadoff man Javie Beal. He might just have the sweetest swing in Southern Illinois. It is so grooved, almost lyrical in its simplicity. Bat gets to ball and ball leaves bat at a high rate of speed.
Beal hits so well that when his coach, Jay Thompson, expresses surprise that he made an out, like he did in the sixth inning on Friday, it isn’t just a laugh line. He also hits with more power now than he did as a sophomore in 2019. His swing will play at the next level.
Then there’s Boon, the type of two-way stud that Isaac Crabb was for Harrisburg when it won 19 straight and made the Class 2A supers two years ago. He has the stuff of a No. 1 pitcher and the bat of a cleanup hitter.
Make a mistake to him and it’s probably going to have the type of launch angle and exit velocity that make a stat geek’s eyes pop out. Two swings of his bat Friday flew over the wall, good for five RBIs in an eventual 7-0 win that also saw him work six scoreless innings.
But this team – and this lineup – is a lot more than Beal and Boon. It’s the Morses, Colby and Klayton. It’s guys like Ben Brombaugh and Andrew Bittle, who may not get the hype of Beal and Boon but can beat you just as easily as those guys.
It’s solid pitching, good defense that rarely gives opponents extra outs, and it’s good coaching. Thompson didn’t get a field named after him by luck of the draw. He’s been winning games for nearly four decades.
Finally, it’s a team that plays like one that knows it’s going to win, even in games where it doesn’t always start strong. That was the case against Benton, but experience and belief told them things would turn their way eventually.
“We have a target on our back and coach has told us we can make or break someone else’s season,” Beal said. “If they beat us, we can get them on a hot streak. It’s that way every day from here on out. If we just keep playing well, we’ll be all right.”
As the Bulldogs’ 14-0 record through Monday shows, they’re going to be more than all right.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.