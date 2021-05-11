Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Go watch Harrisburg; it's worth the time

Beal hits so well that when his coach, Jay Thompson, expresses surprise that he made an out, like he did in the sixth inning on Friday, it isn’t just a laugh line. He also hits with more power now than he did as a sophomore in 2019. His swing will play at the next level.

Then there’s Boon, the type of two-way stud that Isaac Crabb was for Harrisburg when it won 19 straight and made the Class 2A supers two years ago. He has the stuff of a No. 1 pitcher and the bat of a cleanup hitter.

Make a mistake to him and it’s probably going to have the type of launch angle and exit velocity that make a stat geek’s eyes pop out. Two swings of his bat Friday flew over the wall, good for five RBIs in an eventual 7-0 win that also saw him work six scoreless innings.

But this team – and this lineup – is a lot more than Beal and Boon. It’s the Morses, Colby and Klayton. It’s guys like Ben Brombaugh and Andrew Bittle, who may not get the hype of Beal and Boon but can beat you just as easily as those guys.

It’s solid pitching, good defense that rarely gives opponents extra outs, and it’s good coaching. Thompson didn’t get a field named after him by luck of the draw. He’s been winning games for nearly four decades.