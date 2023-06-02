Baseball and softball can be the toughest postseason sports to predict for one very good reason – the superior team can’t physically enforce a win on days where it doesn’t play well.

But if you’re feeling pretty daring and want to drop a few bucks, I have a wager for you: Goreville’s baseball team will finish its season next year in the same place it’s going to finish it this year.

Yeah, the Blackcats can do no better than place third this weekend. Their 7-6 loss Friday to Gibault Catholic means the best they can do is the consolation prize of a win Saturday morning against Henry.

However, this could turn out to be a heck of a learning experience for this group from Johnson County. That’s because of one good reason 20th-year coach Shawn Tripp pointed out near the end of his postgame press conference Friday.

“We have two seniors on the team,” he said.

That means the other eight starters on Friday are back next year. Not that Ian Sopczak and Dawson Cloud will be easy to replace – we’re talking the team’s top hitter and one of its best pitchers – but you can always bet on Goreville finding a way.

Heck, it almost did on Friday when logic suggested it should have been out of the game at least two times. There was the two-out, five-run second inning explosion by the Hawks that turned a 1-0 edge into a 5-1 deficit.

And after the Blackcats battled back within 5-4 after scoring single runs in the second, fourth and fifth, Gibault Catholic got a two-run double in the sixth from Kameron Hanvey that made it 7-4.

It was still 7-4 with one out left in the game when Goreville tried one final time to win the game. Zech Green punched a two-run single up the middle to cap a 3-for-4, three-RBI game. That a No. 7 hitter would produce that stat line in a state tournament game is noteworthy enough.

That it was a No. 7 hitter who’s a freshman that entered the game hitting only .231 in 52 at-bats makes it a bigger deal. It also teaches one about the virtues of sticking with something. You see, Green revealed that he almost quit the team when he struggled early in the season.

“I didn’t even know if I wanted to play baseball, to be honest with you,” he said. “A lot of my friends, they quit, so I wasn’t really into it. But as the year wore on, I kept pushing and pushing, and I finally got the shot to play and I kept putting the ball into play.”

It’s that kind of perseverance that could ultimately pay off in something bigger for Green and his team next spring. Keep taking your at-bats and keep swinging the bat because there’s always a chance something good might happen.

“Freshmen do have their doubts,” Tripp said. “It’s a big jump from junior high to high school ball, especially at Goreville because we don’t play much JV ball. But Zech’s worked hard and he has a nice swing. He’s worked hard every day.”

That hard work led to a pair of walks that loaded the bases. Suddenly, the Blackcats needed just one hit to the outfield to potentially score two runs and win the game. But Gibault Catholic reliever Daniel Darin had other ideas of justice, freezing the final hitter with a breaking ball for a third strike.

Goreville lost on this day. But with stories of perseverance like Green’s and the program’s perpetual fighting spirit, it might get back here next year and win.