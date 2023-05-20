Rylie Hamilton almost won SIU’s softball team their game on Friday.

And then she won the press conference following their 11-9 loss to No. 15 national seed Utah at the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City.

Asked if a crowd of 2,252 – perhaps 40% of it was seated on an expansive grass berm that stretched from right field to left-center – might have affected the Salukis, Hamilton produced the answer of the tournament.

“It was pretty awesome, actually,” she said. “Sometimes, I’d stand there and look around, and take everything in. The mountains, the background … this was the place to be.”

It certainly was the place to be if you were a hitter. A fast infield, warm temperatures, light mountain air and a strike zone that seemed hitter-friendly until the top of the seventh led to the teams combining for 28 hits.

SIU batted around twice and lost, which happens about as often as Donald Trump makes a lucid statement anymore. The Utes scored in every inning but the fourth and produced a whopping 17 hits off Madi Eberle.

The only thing that took a bigger beating than pitchers’ earned run averages were the softballs. They were lined all over Dumke Family Softball Stadium – into gaps, down the lines and even off the top of the right field wall.

Want to know how great a day this was for hitting? Utah shortstop Karlie Davison entered the day as the team’s only sub-.300 hitter in the starting lineup – at .187. She clobbered a three-run homer and a two-run double for five RBI that won her team the game.

And also saved Utes coach Amy Hogue from a bit of embarrassment afterwards. Following their five-run first, she lifted ace pitcher Mariah Lopez, figuring that other arms on her staff needed game experience in the tournament.

Then she put catcher Kendall Lundberg on the bench when the lead reached 6-0 to start the third, deducing a few innings off her feet would save her for tougher spots on Saturday and Sunday.

Some might have seen those moves as a sign of disrespect for the Salukis. The press conference champ saw it as something else.

“Opportunity,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think anyone takes it personally. We just wanted to jump on the next pitcher and we did.”

Sydney Sandez pitched a 1-2-3 second but gave up five straight singles to start the third. Sarah Ladd relieved and permitted a two-run single to Anna Carder, then got roughed up in SIU’s two-out, four-run sixth inning explosion that gassed Utah’s game-long lead.

Hamilton came whisper-close to giving the Salukis a 10-9 edge in the sixth but her well-struck liner to deep right hit the top of the wall. It merely delivered two runs instead of three. Who knows what might have happened if the high altitude had carried that ball over the wall?

As it was, SIU lost but acquitted itself well against a team that just got done beating No. 2 national seed UCLA to win the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. There’s reason to believe the Salukis can beat Baylor in an elimination game Saturday.

And after that, who knows? The odds wouldn’t suggest that SIU could win four elimination games but it would sure like the chance to try.

“It’s a major confidence-booster,” Hamilton said of tallying nine runs against Utah. “But our mentality as a team is that we’re coming here with a great opportunity and we’re having fun. We’re doing this for people who can’t do it. With that mindset, we can’t lose.”

There’s your press conference winner, ladies and gentlemen.