Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Handing out some Christmas gifts

So what was your favorite Christmas present?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably changed from decade to decade. The baseball bat you might have liked when you’re 12 probably got replaced by a nice suit when you were 24 and maybe even a comfortable sweater at 35.

By the time you read this, you’ve either opened presents or you’re going to. That even goes for the people I write about on a regular basis. So with that in mind, I‘ve read everyone’s list twice, tried to figure out who’s naughty and nice, and come up with some ideas.

1. SIU men’s basketball, you get about a 5 percent reduction in your turnover rate and a chance to stay at home for a while.

Given the style of ball the Salukis play – a slow-paced possession-by-possession game – they have to take care of the ball. They’re averaging just under 12 turnovers per game, which doesn’t sound bad until you realize their average game lasts about 60 possessions.

It's hard to waste roughly 20 percent of your possessions in turnovers where you don’t even get a shot. That means you’re probably going to take about 50 shots per game, if you get some offensive rebounds. You’ve got to shoot a good percentage then.

On the other hand, if you keep turnovers in single digits, as SIU has done at times, you lengthen your margin for error. The more you shoot the ball, the more you score, and the more you win. Sounds simple, but it’s true.

And perhaps playing the next three games at Banterra Center, where they’re 5-0 this year, will help the Salukis take care of the ball while putting more numbers into the win column.

2. SIU women’s basketball, you get good health and a favorable bounce or two in close games.

There is evidence to suggest that the Salukis can outdo the eighth-place finish predicted for them in the MVC’s preseason polls. Their fifth-year seniors are all playing good basketball and the lineup has stayed steady from game one, unlike last season’s COVID-19 mess.

SIU starts conference play on New Year’s Eve against Valparaiso and then hosts Loyola on Jan. 2. These are big games for the Salukis, who after this visit MVC favorite Missouri State, Drake and Northern Iowa. They could play well in all three of those games and lose. That’s where a little bit of luck enters the picture.

As coach Cindy Stein noted, SIU hasn’t always made its luck in close games the last two years. Teams who make their luck tend to get breaks. If the Salukis play to win instead of just hoping they win at the end, their luck in close games might just turn.

And those losing conference records of the last two years might turn into winning conference records.

3. High school basketball players, coaches and fans, you get the holiday tournaments that you didn’t get to have last year.

You won’t have to wait long to unwrap that gift. Tournaments at Benton, Eldorado, Pinckneyville and Sesser-Valier start on Monday, while the new Highway 13 Classic opens at Marion and Carbondale on Tuesday.

I think of all the things that high school fans missed during last year’s pandemic-shortened athletic season, holiday tournaments were at the top of the list. Everyone lamented it, even after IHSA schools got to hold athletic events starting in February.

That shouldn’t be a problem this time around, barring a dramatic reversal.

Oh, let’s not even talk about that. That would be like the Grinch lifting Santa from the chimney and stealing Christmas for himself.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

