Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Hard to take your eye off SIU's Walker

MOLINE – Abby Brockmeyer was a deserving Player of the Year in the Missouri Valley Conference. Makenzie Silvey is 20 points away from becoming the first 2,000-point scorer in program history.

But there are days, such as Friday, when you watch the SIU women’s basketball team and you simply can’t take your eye off Gabby Walker. Because on those days, the Gabby Walker Experience is like no other in the Valley.

If she’s on your team, you love her. She plays hard on every possession, works tirelessly inside to give the Salukis the post threat their offense requires and is willing to give up her body. No one takes charges like she does and enjoys doing it.

“She creates so much emotional energy,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “She’s very passionate and that’s what you love about her. I love having her on our team.”

If she’s playing against your team, you probably don’t love her. One MVC coach made a point of telling her she’s the biggest flopper in the conference during a game last month. Her playing style evokes “bull in a china shop,” although a lot of players at any level could take lessons from her footwork around the goal.

Walker’s hands were all over SIU’s 77-61 win against Indiana State in the MVC quarterfinals at TaxSlayer Center. There were the game-high 20 points she scored on just 12 shot attempts, as well as the eight rebounds she ripped down and 6 of 6 foul shooting. That’s notable because Walker came into the game at just under 60 percent at the line.

The other numbers that draw attention: 7 and 4. The former were the number of fouls the Sycamores committed against her, which included a pair of charges. The latter were her fouls, a couple of which were whistled on the basis of being big more than an actual violation of the rules.

Stein believes that Walker has gotten the wrong end of the whistle a few times this year. After a 64-60 win over Northern Iowa on Feb. 11 in which Walker was booted on one technical after fouling out, Stein defended her player passionately, saying in so many words she wasn’t being rewarded enough for her efforts.

Walker is a tough player to officiate. She’s physical and she owns it. That’s why she thrives in the lane despite being just 6-foot-0. She plays to her strengths, which are literally her strength, competitive spirit and underrated ball skills that are still being refined at this late stage of her career.

There was a time early in her SIU career if you threw the ball to Walker and it wasn’t already a tailor-made layup, there was trouble on the horizon. Now she has a go-to post move, a counter to an opponent’s counter and a nice short-range bank shot out of the Tim Duncan playbook.

“I know I can’t always get to the paint,” Walker said. “By the time I take a dribble to get to the paint, there are two (defenders) and I don’t always finish well then. Using that bank shot gives me relief and another weapon.”

Walker was an honorable mention all-conference pick this year, but in some ways the team’s X factor. You know you’re getting 16 and 10 (or more) most nights from Brockmeyer, and you know Silvey going to get 16 or more points most of the time.

When Walker gets 20 and eight like she did Friday, this team becomes very hard to beat. Do that another time or two and a national audience might get to watch the Gabby Walker Experience next week.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

