Sports Column | Bucky Dent: High school basketball feels different

Time to unspool a notebook that for the first time in months, really has a lot of stuff that needs emptying:

1. Watching this year’s version of high school basketball is, well, different, and not just because of the obvious fact that everyone is wearing masks. Or at least is supposed to.

Apparently, the officials at a game somewhere else in Illinois thought it was perfectly fine if the players and coaches used their masks as neck beards. That’s a development that I hope the IHSA cracked down on hard.

Anyway, there has been this weird, almost informal but library-quiet vibe to the games I watched at Trico and Herrin. Having just 50 people in the stands – and all of them sitting in the top row – accounts for a lot of that.

Some of the rule modifications makes it a different experience as well. Starting the with a simple inbounds pass by the visiting team as opposed to a jump ball is initially jarring, but quite fine in my book. The jump ball is frankly an anachronism we could all do without.