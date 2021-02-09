Sports Column | Bucky Dent: High school basketball feels different

Time to unspool a notebook that for the first time in months, really has a lot of stuff that needs emptying:
1. Watching this year’s version of high school basketball is, well, different, and not just because of the obvious fact that everyone is wearing masks. Or at least is supposed to.
Apparently, the officials at a game somewhere else in Illinois thought it was perfectly fine if the players and coaches used their masks as neck beards. That’s a development that I hope the IHSA cracked down on hard.
Anyway, there has been this weird, almost informal but library-quiet vibe to the games I watched at Trico and Herrin. Having just 50 people in the stands – and all of them sitting in the top row – accounts for a lot of that.
Some of the rule modifications makes it a different experience as well. Starting the with a simple inbounds pass by the visiting team as opposed to a jump ball is initially jarring, but quite fine in my book. The jump ball is frankly an anachronism we could all do without.
The mask timeouts at under five minutes in each quarter do little to help us make deadline most nights, but I’m pretty sure the players and officials appreciate them a whole lot. And given the circumstances, you pretty much have to have them. No sense taking any extra risks you don’t have to, considering that merely playing high school sports in a pandemic is already as big a risk as you can take.
The biggest thing is that even with the unusual optics, seeing high school kids play basketball in this part of the world has brought back a sense of normalcy for many. Even if they are restricted to watching it via a webstream.
2. Talked with someone Monday after the first batch of COVID-19 game postponements in the high school ranks was announced in Southern Illinois. His thoughts: “If people don’t panic, I think we’ll get this season in.”
I know a few people who might be reaching for the red button after Tuesday’s notice via Twitter that a positive COVID-19 test at Carrier Mills postponed its meeting with Greater Egyptian Conference rival Crab Orchard.
That makes 11 coronavirus postponements in the area just since Monday. Eldorado’s boys and girls had to postpone four games each on Monday, while West Frankfort’s boys were forced to postpone home dates with Harrisburg and West Frankfort.
Many expressed their belief on social media that a season could be conducted safely prior to the IHSA’s announcement that it would try to do so, pointing to the fact that other states are playing through a pandemic without many issues.
But it almost feels like a daily game of Russian roulette. I understand the part that one can’t live totally in fear, and that vaccines are rolling out now at a greater clip, but I also have a hard time degrading anyone opting for caution over jump shots.
1. I’m likely in the minority on this, but I also have a hard time believing that the Associated Press wants to unveil Top 10 rankings for prep basketball this winter.
It doesn’t feel appropriate to run a poll in a shortened season that for most schools will be less than 50 percent of a normal one. For other schools, that 50 percent will be reduced further by coronavirus problems or weather issues.
A lot of coaches I know are telling players to have fun and enjoy playing with friends this winter. State rankings are the last thing on their minds.
And on this writer’s mind, too.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086