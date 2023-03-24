With third-year starter Nic Baker at quarterback and a potentially terrific 1-2 punch of D’Ante’ Cox and Izaiah Hartrup at wide receiver, SIU’s offense will lean towards the pass in 2023.

But for the Salukis to become a two-dimensional attack, they’ll have to become a more effective running team. Last year, they averaged 122 yards per game but managed just 3.2 yards per carry. Or to put it another way, if they ran the ball on three straight plays they would have 4th-and-inches.

“Not good enough,” coach Nick Hill said of last year’s running game. “We have to get better. We didn’t have enough explosive plays. We have to be able to run the ball because it will make our play-action passing more effective.”

The easy answer is that SIU’s offensive line has to improve, which is true. But running the ball, according to Hill, is an 11-man commitment. It not only means the line blocking more consistently, it means the wide receivers doing a good job of blocking downfield.

If one looks at that as the key to unlocking more explosive runs, then perhaps that has to change. The Salukis last year managed just eight runs of 20 yards or more. Two of them were long Romeir Elliott touchdowns in the first two games. None of them came from Javon Williams, who too often had to make his own yardage because not enough was blocked for him.

Elliott’s 55-yard TD run in an otherwise forgettable Week 1 loss at Incarnate Word was the team’s longest of the year. Cox had a 43-yard reverse at Illinois State that led to a touchdown in a 19-14 win on Oct. 1.

Baker, Shaun Lester and Justin Strong had the other 20-plus yard runs. Elliott, Lester and Strong will compete with Eastern Illinois transfer Jaelin Benefield for the bulk of the carries in 2023. None is a pure power back in the Williams mold, although Elliott, Lester and Strong have shown the ability in the past to run for tough yardage between the tackles.

Baker would certainly benefit from a better running attack. In games where SIU ran the ball competently last year, Baker usually picked apart opposing defenses. When the Salukis won five straight from Sept. 17-Oct. 15, they had success on the ground and Baker played his most efficient ball.

No one will really know if SIU will become truly two-dimensional on offense until the games start on Sept. 2. But if it’s to bounce back from a disappointing 5-6 season and contend for an FCS playoff spot or a Missouri Valley Football Conference title, it will have to run to win.

ANOTHER NEW FACE

The Salukis announced another new face on the coaching staff Friday. Gary McGraw, who tutored the cornerbacks last year at Tulsa, will run the special teams and serve as a defensive assistant for Hill.

McGraw owns an FCS championship ring from the COVID-19 season in the spring of 2021 when he was the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Sam Houston State. SHSU beat South Dakota State in the championship game.

“His experience across all levels of football is extremely impressive,” Hill said. “He’ll work with special teams and is really just an all-around good football coach.”

McGraw has a few things to fix with the SIU kicking game. Jake Baumgarte was up-and-down as the kicker last year, as was freshman punter Nathan Torney. And the Salukis rarely produced big returns to flip a field.

Hidden yardage in the kicking game can win games. The regal canines could stand to earn that advantage more often.