Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Hoops in the summer? Don't be shocked

So let’s start the new year with some words related to the dominant subject of last year, that molecular roadblock which continues to affect the texture of everything in our stick-and-ball world.
1. The clock is ticking on basketball as a winter sport, at least for this school year, but don’t be surprised if it becomes a spring or even summer sport.
Based on my conversation with IHSA executive director Craig Anderson Monday, my feeling is that we’re going to see basketball as a summer sport in May and June. It makes more sense to do that than in the spring, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker decreed should happen in late October when he moved to declare basketball a “high-risk” sport.
The IHSA is going to have to do things it didn’t want to if it is going to play all its sports seasons before the school year ends on June 26. One of them is going to be crowding basketball into the spring or summer.
Since football is for this school year considered a spring sport – and there’s no guarantee it will get off the ground when practice begins Feb. 15 – it’s likely basketball is shifted to the summer.
Baseball, softball and track and field coaches (and athletes) will have to make some tough choices, but one would like to think all the coaches will work together in these crazy circumstances to make it possible for athletes to play everything they can.
“Our goal was for students not to have to make those decisions, but it could happen and it creates a lot of tough decisions,” Anderson said.
So if March Madness becomes a Summer Slam, at least for one year, remember where you saw it first.
2. Given a nice break from the schedule-maker, which gave them a weekend at home with Evansville to start Valley play, the SIU women held up their end of the bargain with consecutive 18-point wins despite being shorthanded.
Without leading scorers Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey, the Salukis prevailed 59-41 and 69-51, becoming one of just two teams to score 2-0 sweeps in the first weekend of conference play. Northern Iowa was the other, dumping Illinois State at home.
Bradley and Indiana State earned road splits with Drake and Loyola, respectively. Preseason favorite Missouri State and Valparaiso didn’t get to play because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Crusaders’ program. The 25th-ranked Bears open their conference season at home this weekend with Loyola.
SIU has an opportunity to open some eyes this weekend around the league with its visit to Bradley, which was picked second in the Valley’s preseason poll. A split would be acceptable and a sweep would be impressive, particularly on a foreign floor.
The Salukis are hopeful of getting Brockmeyer and Silvey back for the Bradley series. The seniors sat out last weekend due to COVID-19 protocol. Their teammates picked up the slack pretty nicely in the second half Friday and all day Saturday after struggling through the first half Friday.
Coach Cindy Stein was happy to see players like Payton McCallister, Caitlin Link and Rachel Pudlowski accept increased roles. That trio, along with freshman Adrianna Katcher and Quierra Love, made important contributions to both wins.
While Stein and her players certainly don’t want to do without Brockmeyer and Silvey any longer than they must, they showed that they can adjust to their temporary absence. That could have a positive effect on the team for the season’s remainder.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.