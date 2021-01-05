Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Hoops in the summer? Don't be shocked

So let’s start the new year with some words related to the dominant subject of last year, that molecular roadblock which continues to affect the texture of everything in our stick-and-ball world.

1. The clock is ticking on basketball as a winter sport, at least for this school year, but don’t be surprised if it becomes a spring or even summer sport.

Based on my conversation with IHSA executive director Craig Anderson Monday, my feeling is that we’re going to see basketball as a summer sport in May and June. It makes more sense to do that than in the spring, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker decreed should happen in late October when he moved to declare basketball a “high-risk” sport.

The IHSA is going to have to do things it didn’t want to if it is going to play all its sports seasons before the school year ends on June 26. One of them is going to be crowding basketball into the spring or summer.

Since football is for this school year considered a spring sport – and there’s no guarantee it will get off the ground when practice begins Feb. 15 – it’s likely basketball is shifted to the summer.