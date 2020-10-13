Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Hope vs. reality in prep basketball

IHSA executive Craig Anderson recently said in so many words that if it were up to him, sports would have proceeded normally this fall. There’s a growing number of folks out there who are using that as a rallying cry to demand that IDPH and the Governor’s Office allow basketball to play, but given their steadfast belief in data and science over emotion, don’t expect those pleadings to cut much ice.

In this year’s IHSA calendar, practice can start on Nov. 16. Don’t be surprised if it comes down to that day, or even later, before we know for sure if the hoops season is going to start on time.

2. Saw the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball poll earlier Tuesday. It didn’t shock me in the least that SIU was picked for a sixth place finish.

The Salukis are hoping to have the year this winter they were supposed to have last year. They were expecting to contend for the conference title and instead settled for the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament that was never played due to the pandemic.

Realistically, sixth place seems like an accurate reflection of where the program stands in mid-October. They lost three starters off a team that was pretty good defensively but couldn’t score consistently enough in Valley play and was terrible at the foul line.