Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Hope vs. reality in prep basketball

Random rants from the cluttered mind of an inkslinging wretch:
1. In the middle of October, we remain at cross purposes regarding sports and COVID-19. And it’s all right, in a sense. It’s not that there’s a book titled “Coronavirus for Dummies” readily available at the local book store.
But the truth is that it is still difficult to see the prep basketball season opening on Nov. 30, even though all of us in sports would love to see it. Myself, Braden Fogal, Todd Hefferman and the gang would all enjoy going to gyms three and four nights a week this winter.
However, there’s hope and there’s reality, and reality is that basketball is still considered at Level 2 on the IHSA/IDPH scale. That’s a medium risk, and it will have to drop to a low-risk activity for actual games to be played.
All basketball teams can do in Level 2 is practice, and even that must be done with masks on. While there are some coaches in parts of the state who are willing to play with masks on if needed, there are other coaches and athletic directors who privately have expressed concern with that possibility.
There’s also no guarantee that more than about 50 fans would be allowed in the seats if games are played, per the guidelines of the Governor’s Office. Schools will likely have to consider live-streaming to recoup lost revenues.
IHSA executive Craig Anderson recently said in so many words that if it were up to him, sports would have proceeded normally this fall. There’s a growing number of folks out there who are using that as a rallying cry to demand that IDPH and the Governor’s Office allow basketball to play, but given their steadfast belief in data and science over emotion, don’t expect those pleadings to cut much ice.
In this year’s IHSA calendar, practice can start on Nov. 16. Don’t be surprised if it comes down to that day, or even later, before we know for sure if the hoops season is going to start on time.
2. Saw the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball poll earlier Tuesday. It didn’t shock me in the least that SIU was picked for a sixth place finish.
The Salukis are hoping to have the year this winter they were supposed to have last year. They were expecting to contend for the conference title and instead settled for the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament that was never played due to the pandemic.
Realistically, sixth place seems like an accurate reflection of where the program stands in mid-October. They lost three starters off a team that was pretty good defensively but couldn’t score consistently enough in Valley play and was terrible at the foul line.
If SIU is to exceed the somewhat modest expectations of others, someone has to develop as a consistent scoring threat aside from Makenzie Silvey or Abby Brockmeyer. Who that someone is? Your guess is as good as mine.
For coach Cindy Stein and all other college coaches, not to mention players, this has been the weirdest offseason of their lives. COVID-19 has limited what they could do over the last seven months, so it’s going to take more time than usual to figure out a team and player’s identity within the framework of said team.
One thing’s for sure, though: Given what it’s been like since March 12, you’d better believe college basketball teams and players are going to be happy when they get to open the season on Nov. 25.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!