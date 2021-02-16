Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How can SIU women make improvements?

So what might constitute the signs over the last seven games that SIU might turn a corner and perhaps make some noise in March? Watch these three things to determine if it has a chance to do that:

1. Brockmeyer’s health. That’s the top item above all else. She’s shown she’s one of the best players in the conference when healthy. Few teams have a player who can score, rebound and defend in concert like her.

Brockmeyer leads the team in scoring (14.2 ppg) and rebounding (9.3). In fact, she would lead the Valley in rebounding if she played enough games to qualify. Her presence gives the Salukis much more versatility on the offensive end and forces opponent to account for her on every touch, particularly in the post.

What’s more, Brockmeyer’s return lengthens a bench that has been hurt by her absence. Gabby Walker and Rachel Pudlowski have been more effective as reserves than starters. SIU’s bench was good at times in a 5-2 start. It could be that way again if/when Brockmeyer wears a shoe on her left foot instead of a walking boot.

2. Better shot selection. Players generally make it to Division I because of their skill level. One of those skills is the ability to hit shots. That has been lacking most of the year for the Salukis, and part of the problem is the shots they take.