Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How can SIU women make improvements?

Last week’s MVC sweep at Drake’s hands makes it all but a cinch that the SIU women will be a Thursday team at next month’s conference tournament in Moline.
At 3-8 in the conference, the Salukis trail sixth-place Illinois State (7-6) by three games and seventh-place Valparaiso (3-6) by one. Even with a strong finish, SIU is unlikely to do any better than 8-10 in the Valley, a mark that last year only earned seventh place.
The Salukis, who are 0-8 on the road, visit Indiana State this weekend. The Sycamores have lost eight straight since opening conference play with a victory at Loyola. Whether Abby Brockmeyer’s ankle allows her to play this weekend or not, SIU has to find at least one win in Terre Haute.
Then comes a season-ending five-game homestand, although it starts with No. 25 Missouri State on Feb. 24. Weekend series with Valparaiso and Northern Iowa follow.
We’ve seen a worst-case scenario from SIU during a 1-8 stretch over the last nine games. Its offense hasn’t proven capable of withstanding changing rotations due to injuries and COVID-19 absences. Defensively, they allow just 61.9 points per game but also permit opponents to make 45.3 percent from the field, which is next-to-last in the league.
Bench production hasn’t been a consistent item, forcing starters to play extended minutes at time. Some of the late-game fades that have plagued the Salukis in Valley play can be traced to that.
So what might constitute the signs over the last seven games that SIU might turn a corner and perhaps make some noise in March? Watch these three things to determine if it has a chance to do that:
1. Brockmeyer’s health. That’s the top item above all else. She’s shown she’s one of the best players in the conference when healthy. Few teams have a player who can score, rebound and defend in concert like her.
Brockmeyer leads the team in scoring (14.2 ppg) and rebounding (9.3). In fact, she would lead the Valley in rebounding if she played enough games to qualify. Her presence gives the Salukis much more versatility on the offensive end and forces opponent to account for her on every touch, particularly in the post.
What’s more, Brockmeyer’s return lengthens a bench that has been hurt by her absence. Gabby Walker and Rachel Pudlowski have been more effective as reserves than starters. SIU’s bench was good at times in a 5-2 start. It could be that way again if/when Brockmeyer wears a shoe on her left foot instead of a walking boot.
2. Better shot selection. Players generally make it to Division I because of their skill level. One of those skills is the ability to hit shots. That has been lacking most of the year for the Salukis, and part of the problem is the shots they take.
SIU is converting just 37.9 percent from the field and 27.9 percent on 3-pointers. That ranks eighth and ninth in the Valley, respectively. It has little margin for error with some lineups, requiring consistent ball movement, screening and attention to detail.
When those details lack, the Salukis often settle for tough shots against good defense and the shot clock. Down goes the shooting percentage, which makes them vulnerable to long scoring droughts that often decide a game.
3. Better defense. Some teams are shot-dependent, meaning that if they make shots on offense, they deliver a more energized effort on defense. SIU isn’t that way – remember its 43-41 win over Illinois State on Feb. 6? -- but it can improve.
Cutting the opponents’ shooting percentage over the last seven games would be an indication that the Salukis might be able to pull some surprises up in Moline.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.