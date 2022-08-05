Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How SIU football reaches next level

Hopes are high for SIU’s football team this year and they should be, since they return 14 starters, including nine on offense. Depending on what preseason poll you believe, they’ll either start in or just outside the top 10.

But all that’s good for in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is fourth place in the preseason poll behind the current Big Three – defending FCS champion North Dakota State, FCS semifinalist South Dakota State and Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State.

There’s a reason the Valley is the FCS’ version of the Southeastern Conference. It’s deep and you rarely get an easy week. Case in point: Last year, when the Salukis visited 2-9 Western Illinois, they needed overtime and a failed two-point conversion to escape Macomb with a 31-30 win.

Then there was the regular season’s final game against Youngstown State, which arrived in Carbondale sporting a 2-7 record and fresh off a 49-17 beatdown at NDSU’s hands. An SIU win would have probably kept it at home for the first round of the playoffs.

Final score: Youngstown State 35, SIU 18, and it wasn’t that close.

That’s why I believe one of the keys to the season for the Salukis is mental toughness. The talent is there and the belief isn’t an issue, either. This team knows it is good and has no doubt it can take the next step from good to great.

But to reach the level that North Dakota State and South Dakota State have accessed in recent years, SIU can’t go on upset alert against the likes of Western Illinois and Youngstown State any more. It must get out of the starting block on point and go no worse than 2-1 in the non-conference schedule, which means either a road win against Incarnate Word or FBS foe Northwestern.

Look, losing games happens. Even the best teams in the Valley are going to lose once, maybe twice. As dominant as NDSU was in the playoffs last year, it wasn’t invincible. SDSU spanked it at home in November, beating the Bison at the scrimmage line.

And that’s where we get to the other key to 2022. The Salukis have to prove they can stand toe-to-toe with the Valley’s best up front. They can match anyone in the league in terms of “skill” positions on offense and their back seven can be as good as anyone’s in the conference, too.

But can their O and D-lines step up to the plate? Or, since this is about football, can they put on the big boy pads? You might recall when SIU routed NDSU 38-14 in February 2021 to snap the Bison’s 39-game winning streak, it was because it killed the Bison at the line of scrimmage.

They wore the big boy pads that day. The Salukis ran the ball when they wanted to and kept NDSU from running the ball, which is a bit like throwing fastballs by Shohei Ohtani. That’s how you go from seven or eight wins a year to 10 – or more.

For Nic Baker, Javon Williams, Avante Cox and company to do their thing on offense, the line has to open holes and create a clean pocket. For linebackers like Branson Combs and Makel Calhoun to make tackles, the line must win more plays than they lose.

If those things happen consistently in 2022, SIU can make the next step and become a double-digit win team. It might get to play its playoff games at home instead of flying somewhere to play in front of someone else’s hostile crowd.

That’s how they get to the next level.