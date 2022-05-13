Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How the game played the players

I’ve been fortunate enough to get to watch sporting events for free for 41 years and I’ve seen quite a bit.

I’ve watched Major League Baseball games end at 3:14 a.m. and I’ve witnessed the first World Series game to ever end on walkoff obstruction. I’ve seen Stanley Cup playoff triple-overtime games end at 1:03 a.m. and I’ve also covered a 15 over 2 upset in the NCAA Tournament.

I’ve also eyeballed the end of North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak, an under-the-radar FCS over FBS upset (James Madison over a Virginia Tech team that won the ACC in 2010) and my high school alma mater winning a state championship in 1992 (and then almost having to give the title back after it was nabbed for wearing illegal cleats in the semifinals).

Heck, I ever covered Jets 16, Titans 11 back in 2014. It’s the only NFL game to ever end with that score, and it might still be the worst game in NFL history to this day.

What I’m saying is I’ve seen a lot of different levels of crazy, which is where we get to Illinois State 8, SIU 7 at the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament. It started two hours late and ended at the ungodly time of 11:25 p.m. with a popup that stranded the winning runs in scoring position for the Salukis.

It was one of those rare nights where a game appears to be playing the players as much as they played the game. The winning team’s pitchers issued a whopping 15 walks. The losing team left 13 runners on base, converting just four of those walks into runs.

Oh, and it also featured the ejection of SIU interim coach Jen Sewell, the dramatic return (for a couple of innings) of Kerri Blaylock to the dugout and a howling wind from left field that affected the texture of the entire game.

While Illinois State survived a night full of walks, the Salukis were punished for a couple of errors that handed the Redbirds a 5-0 third inning lead on unearned runs. It was that deficit SIU chased all night and finally erased in the bottom of the sixth, only to lose its equal footing moments later.

Abby Knight homered to start the top of the seventh and Dayna Kennedy, who would have clouted three homers were it not for the wind knocking down her towering drive in the second, instead settled for her second that served as the margin of victory.

But it sure seemed like the Salukis were destined to walk off with the win. What other outcome could you glean after Bailey Caylor, a slapper who rarely pulls the ball, jacked the first homer of her college career with the prevailing wind to start the bottom of the seventh?

When Emma Austin and Jenny Jansen drew walks No. 14 and 15, then moved up on Ashley Wood’s sacrifice bunt, the comeback appeared certain. All it took was a hit from two terrific run-producers, Rylie Hamilton and Elizabeth Warwick, to do it.

But just to prove sports is the best reality show going, Amanda Fox induced consecutive pop-ups to second. Illinois State celebrated and SIU tried hard to make sense of what happened.

“We didn’t get off to a great start and trailing by five runs in the third inning felt heavier, but in typical fashion, here we come,” Sewell said. “We were one swing away, but give credit to their pitchers. They made good pitches when they had to.”

Crazy games always come up with unexpected, dramatic endings that either leave one feeling like they just conquered the world or are playing handball on life’s curb.

This one ended the Salukis’ season two games earlier than they figured.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.