Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IDPH, not IHSA, calling the shots

As we enter our 10th week without live sports (unless one is compelled to count NASCAR as a sport, which in my mind is honestly debatable), here’s some random thoughts:

1. Now that the IHSA has postponed a teleconference of athletic directors for a fourth straight day, some coaches around the area are starting to get irritable. They’re wondering if the folks in Normal are going to come out with a plan to return to action so that they can work with athletes and get them ready for fall sports.

One can understand why. It’s early June, and fall sports practice is scheduled to start in just over two months. While young bodies are resilient, they still need training. Coaches want to coach, and until the green light is flashed from up north, athletes can’t work out under the guidance of their school coaches.

But this decision, just like the one that belongs to Gov. J. B. Pritzker to determine if schools can return to in-person learning – and therefore, be able to play games – can’t be made by executive director Craig Anderson.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is what’s holding this up. It apparently has red-flagged some part of the IHSA’s proposal, or is still going through it with the finest of fine-toothed combs. Until IDPH signs off on this, Anderson and the IHSA are powerless.