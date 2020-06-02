Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IDPH, not IHSA, calling the shots

As we enter our 10th week without live sports (unless one is compelled to count NASCAR as a sport, which in my mind is honestly debatable), here’s some random thoughts:
1. Now that the IHSA has postponed a teleconference of athletic directors for a fourth straight day, some coaches around the area are starting to get irritable. They’re wondering if the folks in Normal are going to come out with a plan to return to action so that they can work with athletes and get them ready for fall sports.
One can understand why. It’s early June, and fall sports practice is scheduled to start in just over two months. While young bodies are resilient, they still need training. Coaches want to coach, and until the green light is flashed from up north, athletes can’t work out under the guidance of their school coaches.
But this decision, just like the one that belongs to Gov. J. B. Pritzker to determine if schools can return to in-person learning – and therefore, be able to play games – can’t be made by executive director Craig Anderson.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is what’s holding this up. It apparently has red-flagged some part of the IHSA’s proposal, or is still going through it with the finest of fine-toothed combs. Until IDPH signs off on this, Anderson and the IHSA are powerless.
“IDPH approval is vital in this process,” Anderson said in a statement Tuesday, “and we understand and respect that they have pressing statewide issues to resolve that take precedence over high school sports. We must be in full accord with IDPH to maximize any setbacks and help avoid any setbacks in reuniting high school athletes with their coaches.”
One coach noted on Twitter on Monday night that states around Illinois have pivoted towards restoring the athlete part in student-athlete. In fact, Iowa allowed schools to start preseason practice for spring sports, which in that state are played in June and July because of poor weather throughout the spring months.
However, Illinois has opted for a science and data-based approach to combating the worst pandemic of our lifetime. Pritzker has consistently been more inclined to value lives over beefing up an admittedly battered economy.
And it should also be pointed out that Anderson has maintained that the safety of all involved is more important than having a season, even if the worst case scenario of canceling fall sports is invoked. So while patience might be in short supply for some, it might be the only option until governing bodies above the IHSA give their blessing.
“Quarantine has been a test of patience,” Anderson said. “Now we ask our IHSA community for just a bit more of it as we collaborate with IDPH to finalize our Return to Play guidelines.”
2. Give the SIU athletic department credit for a quick, emphatic response to a racially-tinged rant on social media by former baseball pitcher Mason Hiser that went viral on Friday.
Hiser’s comments were just another example of how little we actually know about people. I covered a few of his outings last year, including a good one after which I interviewed him. It was about 2-3 minutes long, but I had no inkling his racial views were that extreme.
It’s the type of thing that some schools won’t hesitate to use against another program in recruiting. That SIU acted as fast and decisively as it did should prevent others from being able to employ it as a tool.
Bucky Dent covers high school sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
