Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA decision a step towards normalcy

Given the events of last March, when spring sports were stopped in their tracks by COVID-19, it was always assumed that they would be the first ones sanctioned to hold state championships by the Illinois High School Association.
So it came as no surprise to this columnist and other writers around the state when the IHSA declared on Monday that it intends to hold state championships in spring/summer sports like baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis, track and field and wrestling.
As long as the coronavirus doesn’t make a comeback – and if there’s one thing we should have learned since last March, it’s to never take anything for granted – then it appears IHSA student-athletes will once again get a chance to compete for state titles.
And that, in my eyes, is the biggest step towards some brand of normalcy. While it’s nice that we’ve had prep basketball since Feb. 2, and will have prep football, volleyball and boys soccer in full swing next week, we’ve also had no postseason events since golf and cross country in October.
Frankly, winter and spring sports have been, and will be, about playing games for the sake of playing games. That’s fine – to a point. It’s not hard to remember that about three months ago, the odds were much greater that no one would play anything this year until spring/summer sports got off the ground.
That we’ve had any kind of basketball season, and will have a shortened version of football and volleyball, is a win by itself. Some have griped that the IHSA isn’t going to hold at least a regional round for basketball.
But as Cobden boys coach Wendell Wheeler told me Monday when we were discussing his team’s unbeaten season, “We’re blessed to have any kind of season. We’re thrilled that we might get 18 games in.”
As a great philosopher once told me, “Some is better than none.”
OFFICIALLY SPEAKING
Looking for the unsung heroes of the 2021 prep basketball season? Try those folks in striped shirts who rarely hear anything besides instruction from 15th-row coaches screeching for them to call “over the back,” which as hoops-savvy folks know isn’t a rule.
I talked with Cory Hastings last month after he worked a Murphysboro-Marion boys basketball game at Marion. It started around 2:30 in the afternoon and was his (gulp!) fourth of the day. And he still had another game left that night, going to West Frankfort.
Hastings and a whole lot of other guys (and gals) have sacrificed their fair share of Saturdays to work two and sometimes more games that day in order to allow student-athletes to play games. Sure, it’s a decent chunk of change for the refs, but it doesn’t come without a price.
So sometime this week, if you’re one of the 50 fans allowed to see a game at your school, thank a ref for being there instead of demanding a carrying call. He/she might be the reason your kid/nephew/niece gets to play a game instead of sitting at home.
STAR POWER
Want to know why Carterville girls basketball star Alecia Doyle has multiple Division I offers in hand? Look at how she made the winning plays in the Lions’ road victories last week at Nashville and Massac County.
On Thursday night, the double-covered Doyle found wide-open Macey Lentz for the tie-breaking jumper in the last minute to beat Nashville and boost the Lions into the SIRR Mississippi lead. Two days later, given 4.9 seconds and space to create a shot, Doyle dribbled to the top of the key and swished a 3-pointer as time expired to beat Massac County.
That type of brilliance under pressure explains why Carterville is on the verge of another conference title a year after losing three 1,000-point scorers to graduation.
