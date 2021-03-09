Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA decision a step towards normalcy

Given the events of last March, when spring sports were stopped in their tracks by COVID-19, it was always assumed that they would be the first ones sanctioned to hold state championships by the Illinois High School Association.

So it came as no surprise to this columnist and other writers around the state when the IHSA declared on Monday that it intends to hold state championships in spring/summer sports like baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis, track and field and wrestling.

As long as the coronavirus doesn’t make a comeback – and if there’s one thing we should have learned since last March, it’s to never take anything for granted – then it appears IHSA student-athletes will once again get a chance to compete for state titles.

And that, in my eyes, is the biggest step towards some brand of normalcy. While it’s nice that we’ve had prep basketball since Feb. 2, and will have prep football, volleyball and boys soccer in full swing next week, we’ve also had no postseason events since golf and cross country in October.