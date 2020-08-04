Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA failed to do right by spring sports

It would have made sense on several levels. The weather is actually better for baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis and girls soccer in August and September than in its normal schedule of March and April.

Most importantly, it would have been a fairness issue that would have been satisfied. Those were the sports that sacrificed a season in the name of safety, so those should have been the sports which got to skip the line, so to speak.

When pressed on the issue last Wednesday during a teleconference, Anderson said it was discussed but that the Board of Directors felt the four-season model gave three-sport athletes the best chance to do just that.

Semantics aside, moving spring sports to the fall for just one year would have done that, too. Instead, those athletes who only play spring sports (and their coaches) now get to fret about the possibility of losing two seasons.

Remember, it was thought that as the weather warmed, coronavirus might beat a hasty retreat. As we learn more about the virus, we find out that it isn’t true. It might have been if people had heeded mask and social distancing protocols, but we know what happened there.