Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA overlap creates unprecedented circumstance

If you thought your local high school’s athletic director and coaches were performing a juggling act already, just wait a few days if you really want to see a football, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer ball, tennis ball and a shot put in the air all at once.
With the IHSA’s “summer” sports calendar allowing for baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis and track and field to start practice next week before those seasons can begin in mid-April, it’s going to create an unprecedented circumstance for everyone.
As Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini pointed out to me Monday night via text, imagine the decisions faced by some soccer coaches. For instance, Anna-Jonesboro’s Mark Boomer, who coaches both boys and girls.
On April 13, the Wildcats host Carbondale’s girls in each team’s season opener. The A-J boys visit Pinckneyville that day in what could be a big SIRR match. Which team does Boomer run that day, since cloning him isn’t an option?
Considering where we were three months ago, though, it’s a problem Boomer and many other coaches are probably happy to solve. Prep sports seemed like an unlikely venture as we turned the calendar into 2021. Now a basketball season has been played, “spring” sports like football, volleyball and boys soccer are into the mid-point of their schedule and we’re going to get to “summer” sports in two weeks.
It’s certainly a far cry from where we were 12 months ago, when everything was canceled as folks in higher pay grades either tried to figure out COVID-19 or intentionally ignored it for political gain. We may never get back to where we were in early March 2020, but that we’re not where we were in late March 2020 is certainly a plus.
And as Cobden boys basketball coach Wendell Wheeler reminded me Monday when we were talking about his team finishing No. 1 in the final Associated Press state high school poll, just being able to have any version of a season is worthwhile.
“We looked at it as a blessing that we could play games,” he said. “We didn’t think about what we couldn’t have, but instead were happy to play a season. That’s what our guys focused on.”
RPI BOOST COMING?
SIU softball checks in at No. 48 in this week’s RPI rankings, which seems like a tenuous position if they need an at-large bid should their hopes of an Missouri Valley Conference tournament title run aground in May in Evansville.
Yet the Saluki schedule may offer it a chance to boost that RPI into a better position over the next six weeks. Fifteen of their last 21 games are on the road and some of those are against good teams like Southeast Missouri State, Illinois State and Missouri State.
Beating teams of that ilk will count more in the NCAA’s eyes than rolling up one home win after another. SIU is 14-3 at home and its best road win, a February extra-inning decision at then-ranked Mississippi State, is losing steam in light of the Bulldogs’ 15-14 overall record.
Last weekend’s sweep of Bradley offered reassurance, if nothing else, that this is still a good team that had a bad day last Wednesday when it was swept by Missouri State and stranded a whopping 20 baserunners.
The margin for error isn’t quite as much without shortstop Ashley Wood, out for the year with a torn ACL, but SIU can still fulfill preseason predictions of a Valley title and put itself in the 64-team NCAA field in May.
