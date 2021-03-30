Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA overlap creates unprecedented circumstance

It’s certainly a far cry from where we were 12 months ago, when everything was canceled as folks in higher pay grades either tried to figure out COVID-19 or intentionally ignored it for political gain. We may never get back to where we were in early March 2020, but that we’re not where we were in late March 2020 is certainly a plus.

And as Cobden boys basketball coach Wendell Wheeler reminded me Monday when we were talking about his team finishing No. 1 in the final Associated Press state high school poll, just being able to have any version of a season is worthwhile.

“We looked at it as a blessing that we could play games,” he said. “We didn’t think about what we couldn’t have, but instead were happy to play a season. That’s what our guys focused on.”

RPI BOOST COMING?

SIU softball checks in at No. 48 in this week’s RPI rankings, which seems like a tenuous position if they need an at-large bid should their hopes of an Missouri Valley Conference tournament title run aground in May in Evansville.

Yet the Saluki schedule may offer it a chance to boost that RPI into a better position over the next six weeks. Fifteen of their last 21 games are on the road and some of those are against good teams like Southeast Missouri State, Illinois State and Missouri State.